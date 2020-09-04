UVa will begin fall with no fans at home sporting events

On Friday, the University of Virginia officially announced that it will have reduced seating capacity for home sporting events due to regulations brought on by COVID-19.

The Cavaliers will allow for “the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons” at home sporting events this fall. The decision follows guidelines provided by state officials.

Unfortunately for Virginia fans, the athletic department also announced that “UVa home competitions will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice.” Fans not related to players or coaches will have to watch from home for the time being.

UVa says it will make additional announcements on attendance should state officials make changes to the restrictions surrounding large gatherings.

“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon, but unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines regarding the operation and capacity of our athletic venues,” Carla Williams, UVa’s director of athletics, said in a release.