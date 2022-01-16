UVa weekend recap: No. 7 women's tennis team opens season with pair of wins

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the 2022 dual match season with a pair of 7-0 victories against Marshall and Longwood on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (2-0) won all three doubles matches against Marshall (1-1) and took all six singles matches in straight sets.

In the match against the Lancers (0-2), the Cavaliers swept the doubles and singles matches with freshmen Elaine Chervinsky and Nicole Kiefer both posting 6-0, 6-0 scores.

"It was a great feeling to be out on out home courts competing in front of our fans," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "The team has been preparing really well and stepped on the court confidently and with a lot of professionalism today."

Wrestlers fare well at Virginia Duals

Members of the Virginia wrestling team combined to win 10-of-12 individual matches wrestled on Saturday, including wins in all three matchups against nationally-ranked opponents, to close out the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum.

Instead of wrestling the traditional dual-meet format, the Cavaliers wrestled individual matches against athletes from Kent State, No. 18 Oklahoma and South Dakota State.

Virginia started the day off strong, winning all three individual matches against wrestlers from Kent State, with Jarod Verkleeren (149), Jake Keating (157) and Michael Battista (184) all posting bonus-point victories.

The Cavaliers closed the day against wrestlers from No. 18 Oklahoma, winning six of the seven matches between the teams. Included in those wins were decisions over nationally-ranked opponents by Patrick McCormick (125), Battista (184) and 16th-ranked Jay Aiello. McCormick defeated No. 23 Joey Prata, while Battista took a win over No. 21 Darrien Roberts and Aiello bested No. 11 Jake Woodley.

Two extra matches also were wrestled with Aiello pinning South Dakota State’s Nick Casperson, while the Jackrabbit’s Jack Thompson slipped past Jon Errico at 157 pounds.

UVa picks up a pair of wins

Highlighted by event wins from Bex Hawkins and Claire Frazier Bolton, Virginia’s men’s and women’s track teams put on a strong performance in the final day of competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday.

Hawkins kicked things off for the Hoos with an impressive performance in the high jump. Her mark of 1.76m (5’9.5”) tied a personal best and earned her first place in the event. Hawkins’ win was the first of the meet for the Cavaliers.

Bolton picked up another win for the Cavaliers in the 800m. In her first collegiate attempt at the event, Bolton raced to a time of 2:12.75 to claim first-place.

UVa splits with Virginia Tech

The Virginia swimming & diving teams split their dual meet with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The UVa women won 193-107, while the men fell 113-187. The Cavaliers won 16 events overall in the meet.

“It’s always a tough trip heading down to Virginia Tech coming off our block of winter training and we like to use this as a gauge and stepping stone for the back half of the season,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The men and women executed races really well, which is what is most important in mid-January. I expect both the men and women to continue to improve as the winter progresses towards championship season.”

Lillie, Sambach invited to Augusta

Virginia women’s golfers Beth Lillie and Amanda Sambach have received invitations to the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. This year’s tournament takes place March 30 through April 2. Both players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2021 to qualify for the field.

This will be Lillie’s first appearance at the event, while Sambach will be making a return showing after competing at the 2021 tournament. Previously, UVa’s Anna Redding played in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.