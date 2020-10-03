UVa volleyball team's Saturday match with Duke postponed

The Virginia volleyball program announced Saturday morning that its scheduled Saturday evening match with Duke would be postponed due to a lack of available players. According to the release, UVa is dealing with injuries as well as having players out because of COVID-19.

The match is expected to be rescheduled for later in the season.

Virginia and Duke played Friday night in Charlottesville, with the Blue Devils winning the match in three sets. It’s unclear how much COVID-19 contact tracing may affect both squads in future days after competing in somewhat close contact for over an hour Friday.

ACC volleyball teams are required to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.

Student-athletes who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Close contacts need to quarantine for two weeks at a time.

UVa is scheduled to retake the court Friday at North Carolina. There was no additional scheduling adjustment announced in Saturday’s release. As of Saturday, the match against North Carolina remains on the schedule.