UVa-Virginia Tech women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia women’s basketball team's game at Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within UVa’s program.

The ACC and Virginia announced the news Saturday afternoon.

“The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Virginia women’s basketball program,” UVa said in a statement.

It’s unclear the extent of players or staff members affected within Virginia’s program, but the Cavaliers were shorthanded prior to the COVID-19 issues due to injury problems. UVa played seven student-athletes in its latest game, a loss to Florida State last Sunday. Four players were on the floor for at least 33 minutes.

Injuries even caused the team to cancel a game against George Washington scheduled for earlier this season.

This postponement comes as COVID-19 issues now impact the program. Depending on contact tracing and the extent of a potential outbreak, the program may need to halt team activities.

The virus recently put the Virginia men’s basketball team on pause. The men’s squad returned to practice Saturday after 10 days away from the court.

The Virginia’s women’s basketball team is next scheduled to play on Jan. 3 against Louisville. That gives the Wahoos about two weeks to become healthy enough to return to action.

