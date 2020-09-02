UVa upperclassmen help facilitate team chemistry amid social distancing guidelines

“I would say that’s probably one of the most challenging things out of everything,” Robinson, a senior, said. “You’d think being on the field would be challenging, but I mean you get to play hockey, so you don’t get to really think about anything else. Social distancing definitely requires us to be a little more creative.”

Field hockey players break into smaller groups, according to Robinson. Players aim to hang out with the people they’re likely to spend the most time with during the season.

Instead of large team social gatherings, smaller and socially distanced events take priority.

For the men’s soccer program, building team chemistry holds additional importance. Between transfers and freshmen, UVa added 13 new players to a team that made it to the national title game a season ago.

“We have a group chat where we talk to each other every day,” senior Nathaniel Crofts said. “If anyone needs anything, we reach out to them. A lot of players, we play XBOX, PlayStation. We go online together and stuff, so that’s probably the best way we can stay connected.”

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler added that a few players on the team took up golf over the summer. Occasionally, members of the program head to the course for socially distanced fun.