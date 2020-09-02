UVa upperclassmen help facilitate team chemistry amid social distancing guidelines

Instead of wrapping up practice and grabbing a bite to eat with a group of friends at a dining hall, University of Virginia athletes conclude practice and then head back to their isolated living locations, perhaps stopping by a designated tent to pick up food.
The fall 2020 season looks unlike any other both on and off the field.
Returning to fall sports competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic requires health and safety protocols not needed during a typical preseason. Even with the safety measures, practices still resemble a standard training session.
“I don’t think anyone’s gonna get used to wearing a mask, but the drills that we do, we’re still doing the same thing,” UVa field hockey player Rachel Robinson said. “We’re still going hard.”
While the athletic activity remains similar despite increased safety regulations, the social activities when practice ends don’t mirror a typical season.
With programs adding freshmen and transfers, building team chemistry off the field usually fills time outside practice. Players spend time together in groups, becoming friends off the field in settings as simple as eating next to each other in dining halls.
Social distancing makes integrating first-year athletes and transfers a bigger obstacle than most seasons.
“I would say that’s probably one of the most challenging things out of everything,” Robinson, a senior, said. “You’d think being on the field would be challenging, but I mean you get to play hockey, so you don’t get to really think about anything else. Social distancing definitely requires us to be a little more creative.”
Field hockey players break into smaller groups, according to Robinson. Players aim to hang out with the people they’re likely to spend the most time with during the season.
Instead of large team social gatherings, smaller and socially distanced events take priority.
For the men’s soccer program, building team chemistry holds additional importance. Between transfers and freshmen, UVa added 13 new players to a team that made it to the national title game a season ago.
“We have a group chat where we talk to each other every day,” senior Nathaniel Crofts said. “If anyone needs anything, we reach out to them. A lot of players, we play XBOX, PlayStation. We go online together and stuff, so that’s probably the best way we can stay connected.”
Goalkeeper Colin Shutler added that a few players on the team took up golf over the summer. Occasionally, members of the program head to the course for socially distanced fun.
Outside of golf, Shutler, like Crofts, enjoys competing with teammates in video games. Some players watched “Money Heist,” a four-part Netflix series, together to pass the time. The group finished it toward the middle of August.
Despite social distancing requirements the men’s soccer programs finds creative ways to stay engaged. Shutler credits the dorm-living experience as a process that helps the freshmen. Living in the same dorm lends itself to healthy opportunities to bond.
The upperclassmen often take on leadership roles off the field, checking in on younger athletes to ensure the transition to college amid a pandemic goes smoothly.
“The guys here definitely have a good circle going,” Shutler, a fifth-year senior, said. “We’re watching out for each other.”
Women’s soccer senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory keeps a close eye on the freshmen to ensure they follow all the necessary health precautions during and after practice.
“It’s not so much policing, it’s more like course correcting,” Ivory said. “More like, ‘OK, we’re gonna bring you back in. We’re not gonna go all the way over there.’ It’s just kind of like switching their head and pointing them in the right direction.”
Ivory credits the first-year class for following instructions and embracing the health protocols in place. She’s proud of their effort to stay healthy.
It’s a challenging time to enter a Division I soccer program, especially given the social opportunities that usually present themselves prior to and during a fall semester.
Instead, UVa wants to limit large social gatherings when students return to Charlottesville for the start of undergraduate in-person classes on Sept. 8.
For freshmen Olympic sport athletes, they’re joining a Division I program for a fall season without fall national championships. Their social lives are drastically altered, and the season could be canceled at any moment should COVID-19 spread within the campus community or athletic department.
It’s a challenging year, and finding ways to provide a positive experience for first-year players wanting to perform well and become friends with teammates is a focus of UVa’s upperclassmen.
“You’d think that it would be, ‘Man, I can’t believe the seniors are experiencing this,’ but it really is flipped in my eyes,” Ivory said. “I can’t believe the first years are experiencing this because I remember my first year and just how many people I met and how many friends I got to know and just different things I got to experience and take part in, and they’re getting stripped of that and that is heartbreaking for me.”
