UVa unable to overcome frequent mistakes in 38-21 loss to N.C. State

Lindell Stone’s pass floated in the air after being deflected by N.C. State nose tackle Alim McNeill, holding Virginia’s chance of a comeback with it.

The ball dropped into McNeill’s arms as the big man tracked his deflection and stumbled into the end zone for an interception return touchdown.

The touchdown from the 320-pounder summed up a forgettable game filled with uncharacteristic mistakes for Virginia and gave the Wolfpack a commanding 31-14 lead in the final quarter.

A week after what felt like a moral victory against Clemson, the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) committed four turnovers, were stuffed on a fourth-and-goal, had a punt blocked and saw starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong leave with an injury in a 38-21 loss to N.C. State (3-1, 3-1 ACC).

It was a dysfunctional showing from a team that showed promise in the first two games of its season. The defeat ended the Cavaliers’ nine-game home winning streak.

Virginia entered Saturday determined to start fast. Bronco Mendenhall’s group wanted to rid itself of the slow starts that plagued it throughout the first two games of the fall.

Instead, the Wahoos posted their worst first-half showing of 2020.