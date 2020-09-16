UVa tries to accept Virginia Tech cancellation, focus on Duke

Mendenhall emphasized on his radio show that he still spends much of his time during practice focused on virus protocols. He wants his team to limit potential exposure to the virus, and he's comfortable leaning on coordinators and other coaches to focus on the football preparation ahead of an upcoming season opener.

"There's nothing that matters more to me than the health and safety and just how happy and well my team is," Mendenhall said. "That's first."

UVa's players appear trusting of Mendenhall's recommendations, restrictions and guidelines. With zero positive cases within the program in nearly two months, Virginia's players have shown a commitment to limiting potential spread of COVID-19 within the team.

Despite a handful of changes for the season opener on UVa's fall schedule, Mendenhall believes following the protocols can still lead to a safe and successful fall football season. A few minor setbacks haven't deterred the Cavaliers just yet.

They're hopeful their efforts will be rewarded by safely completing the game against Duke.

"That's really what my team said is, 'There's a difference between saying you want to play and showing you want to play,'" Mendenhall said. "The protocols and the numbers really bear that out, and I'm not saying we're not at risk or that it couldn't happen to us because the actions of a few can really skew the numbers and have a team affected so quickly. To this point, our team has shown through diligence and the protocols, again with zero positives currently, that it can be done."

