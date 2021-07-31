UVa swimming watch parties help bring celebratory feel to unusual Olympic experience

With a pair of teammates set to compete for Olympic medals in the 200-meter individual medley, a group of University of Virginia swimmers gathered inside Scott Stadium to watch their peers.

The Tuesday night watch party also included athletes from UVa’s women’s basketball, women's soccer and men’s soccer programs. Prior to the race, everyone in the room was anxious. By the end of the race, which lasted just over two minutes, the room was euphoric.

“I feel like I blacked out,” rising junior swimmer Caroline Kulp said. “We were screaming so loud and then all of a sudden we were silent and then they touched the wall and everyone just went crazy. We were screaming and everyone’s hugging each other. It was so exciting.”

Kulp, one of Douglass’ roommates, remembers everyone cheering from the moment Walsh and Douglass appeared on the TV screen until the last 25 meters of the race. At that point, several people in the room fell silent, awaiting the results of their close friends.

The room erupted once the TV broadcast showed that both Walsh and Douglass would return to Charlottesville as Olympic medalists.