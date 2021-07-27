UVa swimmers Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass win medals in 200 IM at Olympics

University of Virginia swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass both won medals for the United States in the 200-meter individual medley Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rising sophomore Alex Walsh won the silver medal with a time of 2:08.65. Douglass, a rising junior, came in just behind her teammate with a time of 2:09.04.

It’s the first time either swimmer has won an Olympic medal.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the gold medal, finishing in 2:08.52.

Douglass and Walsh were instrumental in UVa winning its first swimming and diving national championship this season, and they brought their elite form to Tokyo.

Douglass and Walsh battled in the event, which UVa fans were able to watch live Tuesday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. The NBC broadcast showed members of UVa’s swimming and diving teams gathered together for a watch party in Charlottesville.