UVa swimmers Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass win medals in 200 IM at Olympics

University of Virginia swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass both won medals for the United States in the 200-meter individual medley Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Rising sophomore Alex Walsh won the silver medal with a time of 2:08.65. Douglass, a rising junior, came in just behind her teammate with a time of 2:09.04.
It’s the first time either swimmer has won an Olympic medal.
Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the gold medal, finishing in 2:08.52.
Douglass and Walsh were instrumental in UVa winning its first swimming and diving national championship this season, and they brought their elite form to Tokyo.
Douglass and Walsh battled in the event, which UVa fans were able to watch live Tuesday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. The NBC broadcast showed members of UVa’s swimming and diving teams gathered together for a watch party in Charlottesville.
Douglass started strong in the butterfly, looking the part of a contender. Walsh excelled, as she typically does, in the backstroke. Walsh held a lead after the third leg of the race, the breaststroke. Douglass came on strong in the final 50 meters, taking advantage of the freestyle. She was able to earn a bronze medal, while Walsh came extremely close to winning gold. She ended up with silver, a phenomenal start to her Olympic career.
It’s hardly the first time Douglass and Walsh have found success this year. Both swimmers were a part of UVa’s team title, and they each won individual NCAA championships this season. Walsh won the NCAA title in the 200 IM, while Douglass won the 50 freestyle.
The two elite swimmers can now add Olympic medals to their trophy cases.
They give UVa plenty to look forward to next season, when it hopes to defend its NCAA crown. Incoming freshman Emma Weyant won a silver medal in the 400 individual medley last week, adding to UVa’s dynamic roster.
“I’m just so happy to be here to race the best in the world,” Weyant said after her race. “It is so much fun.”
Douglass and Walsh got in on the fun a few days later.