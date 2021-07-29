UVa swimmer Paige Madden wins silver medal as part of U.S. 4X200 freestyle relay team

Add Paige Madden to the list of University of Virginia swimmers to take home a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Madden competed Thursday morning in Tokyo as part of the United States’ 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. The group, which also included Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt and Katie McLaughlin, finished second to only China. Madden and company won the silver medal with a time of 7:40.73.

China finished in 7:40.33. Australia finished third, and each of the top-three finishing teams posted times that beat the previous world record in the event.

The silver medal is the first of Madden’s Olympic career. The standout swimmer, who wrapped up her fourth year at UVa this season, finished seventh as an individual in the 200-meter freestyle final earlier in the Olympic Games.

Australia was the favorite entering the relay event. Australia started strong, as it used its top two swimmers first. China, however, stayed closer than expected and quickly went from an underdog to the likely winner. The U.S. stayed close behind strong swims from each of its four athletes.