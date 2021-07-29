UVa swimmer Paige Madden wins silver medal as part of U.S. 4X200 freestyle relay team

Add Paige Madden to the list of University of Virginia swimmers to take home a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Madden competed Thursday morning in Tokyo as part of the United States’ 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. The group, which also included Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt and Katie McLaughlin, finished second to only China. Madden and company won the silver medal with a time of 7:40.73.
China finished in 7:40.33. Australia finished third, and each of the top-three finishing teams posted times that beat the previous world record in the event.
The silver medal is the first of Madden’s Olympic career. The standout swimmer, who wrapped up her fourth year at UVa this season, finished seventh as an individual in the 200-meter freestyle final earlier in the Olympic Games.
Australia was the favorite entering the relay event. Australia started strong, as it used its top two swimmers first. China, however, stayed closer than expected and quickly went from an underdog to the likely winner. The U.S. stayed close behind strong swims from each of its four athletes.
It was Ledecky in the final leg of the race who really gave the U.S. a shot at gold. Ledecky pulled the team ahead of Australia and close to China. She wasn’t able to overtake China, but she put a scare into the gold medal winners with a split of 1:53.7.
Madden handled the second leg of the race, posting the second-best time of the four U.S. swimmers. She finished her leg in 1:55.25. Ledecky’s mark led the team.
Madden’s accomplishment comes a day after UVa swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass won medals in the 200-meter individual medley. Walsh won the silver, while Douglass touched the wall just after her to win the bronze medal.
Late last week, incoming freshman Emma Weyant earned a silver medal in 400-meter individual medley. UVa will have three Olympic medalists on its roster next season, as Weyant will join Douglass and Walsh in Charlottesville. Madden told VirginiaSports.com back in March that she doesn’t plan on using an extra year of eligibility.
A special few days for UVa swimming continued Thursday morning with Madden’s performance. The Olympic accomplishments build off a historic collegiate season for the Wahoos, who won their first NCAA championship earlier this year.