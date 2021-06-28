UVa swimmer Paige Madden overcomes COVID-19 setback to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

On March 20, the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won the program’s first national championship.
One of the team’s stars, senior Paige Madden, was on top of the world.
She won three individual NCAA titles and a relay to help her team win the national championship, and she was performing well with an important summer ahead.
Then, shortly after the NCAA meet, Madden was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“When it first happened, I was devastated,” Madden said. “I immediately told myself, ‘Well, I’m done. My season’s over. Everything is it out the window. No way I make an Olympic team, I don’t even know if I’ll go to trials.’”
Madden laughed in a recent media interview via Zoom, saying her initial reaction was “dramatic.”
After taking a couple days to grapple with her situation, Madden tried to focus on her new reality. She had come back from setbacks before, like a torn meniscus two months before the 2019 World University Games.
This hurdle, however, came in advance of the U.S. Olympic Trials, one of the most pressure-packed events that swimming offers.
Madden rose to the occasion earlier this month, qualifying for the Olympics less than three months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She’s expected to compete in the 400-meter freestyle and the 4X200 freestyle relay for Team USA in late July.
“If anybody could get COVID two months ago and still be very successful after that, it was gonna be Paige,” UVa head coach Todd DeSorbo said.
While Madden joked about her initial reaction to getting the virus, COVID-19 impacted the swimmer, jeopardizing her chances of qualifying for the Olympic team. Madden had asthma prior to the diagnosis, and her initial training after catching the virus wasn’t near her usual standards.
Madden was struggling.
“I’m a swimmer, my lungs are probably my most important organ, and the fact that they’re not working exactly how they were before was really frustrating,” Madden said.
As she trained, Madden leaned on her memories from her meniscus tear. She knew what it took to find success after dealing with an injury, so she tried to remain positive.
Over time, Madden regained her stamina and form. As her health improved, Madden gained confidence.
“I think it probably took a few weeks for me to start feeling like I’m getting back into shape,” Madden said.
Feeling better at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Madden made good on her superb talent and work ethic. She placed second in the 400 freestyle final, finishing behind only U.S. swimming legend Katie Ledecky. In the 200-meter freestyle final, Madden finished third. That performance makes her one of the six athletes traveling to Tokyo as part of the relay team.
“I would have been surprised had Paige not made the U.S. Olympic team,” DeSorbo said.
Despite dealing with health issues, Madden turned in an impressive performance to land on an Olympic team for the first time in her life. She’s one of a few UVa swimmers heading to Tokyo, and her recent performance and showings all season make her beloved by teammates.
Overcoming COVID-19 to make an Olympic team only adds to Madden’s massive legacy.
“Paige, she’s literally my hero,” freshman and fellow Olympian Alex Walsh said.