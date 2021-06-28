UVa swimmer Paige Madden overcomes COVID-19 setback to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

“If anybody could get COVID two months ago and still be very successful after that, it was gonna be Paige,” UVa head coach Todd DeSorbo said.

While Madden joked about her initial reaction to getting the virus, COVID-19 impacted the swimmer, jeopardizing her chances of qualifying for the Olympic team. Madden had asthma prior to the diagnosis, and her initial training after catching the virus wasn’t near her usual standards.

Madden was struggling.

“I’m a swimmer, my lungs are probably my most important organ, and the fact that they’re not working exactly how they were before was really frustrating,” Madden said.

As she trained, Madden leaned on her memories from her meniscus tear. She knew what it took to find success after dealing with an injury, so she tried to remain positive.

Over time, Madden regained her stamina and form. As her health improved, Madden gained confidence.

“I think it probably took a few weeks for me to start feeling like I’m getting back into shape,” Madden said.