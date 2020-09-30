UVa student-athletes use platforms to protest racial injustice

Other Virginia athletes, such as Mattison Matthews, followed the women’s soccer team’s path and took a knee during the national anthem in volleyball team’s first match of the season. Even with potential blowback from fans, UVa’s athletes have gone forward with speaking up for what they believe in.

“It’s very important that we were able to express ourselves in the way that we wanted to and protest in the way that we did,” Ordonez said. “I think it sent a message. No matter how it’s received, we know in house what that meant to us. I think it’s really important that we were able to express that for each other and our teammates and of course, the movement.”

Last Saturday marked the first time the Virginia football team took the field for a game in roughly 10 months. The student-athletes took advantage of the stage, using the national televised game to send a message to viewers.

Several UVa players created a group called The Groundskeepers during the offseason. The community outreach group wants to engage the community in the long term to help improve Charlottesville and make it a more just and loving place.