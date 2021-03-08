UVa starts 'Track’Ville Talks' series to strengthen community bonds

“It’s all about creating a network and connection point,” Lananna said.

The esteemed running coach spent more than a decade at the University of Oregon. While there, he created a group that met once a month. The group began with about 20 people but grew to 300.

Lananna hopes to grow Charlottesville’s running community and its connection with UVa runners similarly to the way he did at Oregon. He wants alumni to feel connected to the program despite graduating from the university.

“Those people who graduated want desperately to be connected with their program,” Lananna said. “They’re very fond of their institution. They’re very proud of it, and it is one thing to read the results and to watch somebody throw the discus and it’s another thing to actually know what makes these kids tick, what’s important to them.”

Virtual gatherings offer alumni the chance to learn about current student-athletes as people. It also gives current athletes a chance to learn about UVa’s previous success and hear from people who walked in their shoes years ago.