UVa sports roundup: Seaman and Caldwell go 1-2 in long jump at ACC Championships

A repeat sweep of the women’s long jump’s top two places highlighted the second day of events for Virginia at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships in Clemson, South Carolina.
Jada Seaman repeated as the conference’s indoor long jump champion, edging out teammate Khyasia Caldwell by a quarter of an inch for the first-place medal. The two performers also took the top two places in the event at the 2020 ACC championship meet.
Seaman’s top mark of 6.19m (20’-3.75”) came on her third and final attempt in the prelims after she had fouled on her first two attempts. Caldwell posted a leap of 6.18m (20’-3.50”) on her fifth try to move into second place.
Seaman becomes the first Cavalier to win back-to-back ACC titles since Sherry Gould won the high jump at the 1993 and 1994 championships.
Alix Still posted a personal-best score of 3,974 points in the pentathlon to finish third and earn first-team All-ACC accolades. In the heptathlon, Elby Omohundro finished fourth with 5,014 points to capture second-team All-ACC honors.
In the 60-meter dash, Halle Hazzard advanced to Saturday’s final along with Kayla Bonnick. Hazzard had the second best prelim time (7.28) while Bonnick was seventh with a personal best time of 7.48
The UVa men advanced two competitors to Saturday’s 400-meter finals. Jordan Willis turned in the fourth best performance at 47.00 while Brandon Outlaw was right behind him with the fifth-best clocking at 47.16.
Andrenette Knight reached the finals in the women’s 400 meters. She had the fourth fastest time in the prelims, turning in a season-best effort of 54.99.
Cavaliers in fourth at ACC meet
The Virginia men’s swimming team is currently fourth overall in the standings after three days at the ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
UVa has 629 points heading into the final day of competition on Saturday. Louisville leads the meet (783), Virginia Tech is second (767), NC State is third (732) and North Carolina fifth (545).
Max Edwards won the C Final to finish 17th overall in the 100-yard butterfly with a season-best time of 46.29. UVa had two swimmers in the A Final of the 400-yard individual medley. Casey Storch just missed the podium, placing fourth in a time of 3:44.31, marking his best swim of the season in that event. Sean Conway was eighth with a season-best time in 3:45.70.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Jack Wright was the top finisher for the Cavaliers, placing sixth in a season-best time of 1:34.18. Noah Nichols swam his way on to the podium in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing second in a school record and NCAA A qualifying time of 51.36.
Justin Grender finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke with a career-best time of 46.76. The night ended with the 400-yard medley relay. Cole led off with the backstroke, Nichols swam breaststroke, Edwards swam butterfly and Brownstead anchored with the freestyle, to combine for a season-best time of 3:06.88 and finish fourth.
UVa tops No. 16 N.C. State
The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over No. 16 N.C. State on Friday on the indoor courts at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, N.C.
The Cavaliers (8-2, 2-0 ACC) won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead into singles. After the Wolfpack (4-4, 2-1 ACC) tied the match with a win on the top court, the UVa freshmen came on strong.
Chris Rodesch defeated Robin Catry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on court four to put UVa back in the lead. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg dominated his first set 6-1, but was edged 7-5 in the second set. His opponent retired trailing 2-1 in the third, giving Virginia its third point.
Iñaki Montes was edged 7-4 in a tiebreaker to decide his first set, but rallied to win his second 6-0 against Tada Babelis. The third set was also decided by a tiebreaker, this time with Montes coming out with the 7-3 victory to clinch the match for the Cavaliers.
Wahoos sweep Eagles
The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team opened up a weekend road trip with a 7-0 win over Boston College (2-3, 1-3 ACC) on Friday at the Weymouth Tennis Clun in Weymouth, Mass. Virginia (5-2, 1-1 ACC) took the doubles point and won five of their six singles victories in straight-sets.
In singles, Sofia Munera and Amber O’Dell both flew through their matches to put UVa ahead, 3-0. Rosie Johanson sealed the team win with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on court three. Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash closed out straight-set victories on the top two courts to make it a 6-0 advantage.
Vivian Glozman, who had dropped her first set 6-3 to Laura Lopez on court five, rebounded with a 6-4 victory in the second set to force a super tiebreaker, which she won to complete the sweep.
Virginia sweeps Old Dominion
Sarah Billiard recorded 14 kills as the Virginia volleyball team (2-8) started its spring season with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-22) win over the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) on Friday evening.
Virginia forced the Monarchs to make 21 errors over the three sets. Czhen Beneby and Christine Jarman added nine kills each in the winning effort, while Megan Wilson notched 33 assists in the winning cause.