UVa sports roundup: Seaman and Caldwell go 1-2 in long jump at ACC Championships

UVa tops No. 16 N.C. State

The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over No. 16 N.C. State on Friday on the indoor courts at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers (8-2, 2-0 ACC) won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead into singles. After the Wolfpack (4-4, 2-1 ACC) tied the match with a win on the top court, the UVa freshmen came on strong.

Chris Rodesch defeated Robin Catry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on court four to put UVa back in the lead. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg dominated his first set 6-1, but was edged 7-5 in the second set. His opponent retired trailing 2-1 in the third, giving Virginia its third point.

Iñaki Montes was edged 7-4 in a tiebreaker to decide his first set, but rallied to win his second 6-0 against Tada Babelis. The third set was also decided by a tiebreaker, this time with Montes coming out with the 7-3 victory to clinch the match for the Cavaliers.

Wahoos sweep Eagles

The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team opened up a weekend road trip with a 7-0 win over Boston College (2-3, 1-3 ACC) on Friday at the Weymouth Tennis Clun in Weymouth, Mass. Virginia (5-2, 1-1 ACC) took the doubles point and won five of their six singles victories in straight-sets.