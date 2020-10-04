UVa sports roundup: Jarrett keys women's soccer team's win over Miami

Forward Rebecca Jarrett had a goal and a pair of assists to help the No. 10 Virginia women's soccer team earn a 3-0 victory over Miami on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Cayla White picked up her second win this season in goal as she and Michaela Moran combined for a clean sheet.

“I’m really proud of the team today,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “It was a great win against an ACC team. It was a good three points for us. I thought it was a good performance overall. We had a little bit of a different game plan because of our situation with the number of players we had available. We executed well and got a couple of goals early, which made a difference. We kept our shape well and moved the ball pretty well. We’re happy and there was some progress there. It was good to see some new faces get some time and do well with their minutes.”

Virginia (4-1-1, 2-1-1 ACC) struck quickly, notching two goals in the first four minutes of play, with both coming off assists from Jarrett.