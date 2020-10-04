UVa sports roundup: Jarrett keys women's soccer team's win over Miami

Forward Rebecca Jarrett had a goal and a pair of assists to help the No. 10 Virginia women's soccer team earn a 3-0 victory over Miami on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Cayla White picked up her second win this season in goal as she and Michaela Moran combined for a clean sheet.
“I’m really proud of the team today,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “It was a great win against an ACC team. It was a good three points for us. I thought it was a good performance overall. We had a little bit of a different game plan because of our situation with the number of players we had available. We executed well and got a couple of goals early, which made a difference. We kept our shape well and moved the ball pretty well. We’re happy and there was some progress there. It was good to see some new faces get some time and do well with their minutes.”
Virginia (4-1-1, 2-1-1 ACC) struck quickly, notching two goals in the first four minutes of play, with both coming off assists from Jarrett.
The first came off the foot of Anna Sumpter, who collected a deflected ball inside the six off Jarrett’s initial shot and put it back in the net. On the second goal, Jarrett brought the ball down the right side of the field and sent in a cross. The pass was slowed up by a Miami defender, but she unsuccessfully attempted to trap the ball and Lacey McCormack tapped it in for the 2-0 lead.
The Virginia defense held the Hurricanes without a shot in the first half, while taking 10 shots of their own with seven on frame and the two goals.
Jarrett extended the lead for the Cavaliers in the 69th minute when she took a one-touch shot off the pass from Lia Godfrey to put the Wahoos on top 3-0 and cap the scoring.
Virginia will return to action on Thursday, when it travels to play North Carolina in its final nonconference matchup of the fall.
Field hockey wins in 2OT
The Virginia field hockey team closed out its weekend series against Syracuse with a 3-2 victory on Sunday at the UVa Turf Field.
Virginia (3-1, 2-0 ACC) held a 2-0 advantage at halftime, but the Orange (0-2, 0-1 ACC) scored a pair of second-half goals, tying the game with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. The Cavaliers appeared to have won the game in the first overtime period, but had a goal overturned on review.
Junior back Amber Ezechiels scored the game winner 5:34 into the second overtime period.
Ezechiels had a hand in all three of the Cavaliers’ goals, assisting on the first and scoring the final two.
