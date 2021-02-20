UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers win ACC women's swimming title

The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won the 2021 ACC Championship on Saturday with four event wins on the final night of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Cavaliers won the title with a score of 1,486. NC State was second (1,317) and Louisville finished third (1,006.5).

Paige Madden started the night with a win the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:45.45 and Maddie Donohoe placed third in 16:10.32. Alex Walsh podiumed with a third-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke, clocking in with a time of 1:51.12. Kate Douglass secured another ACC title with a 46.83 finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Lexi Cuomo finished fourth (48.52) and Kyla Valls was seventh in 49.37.

UVa took the top-two spots in the 200-yard butterfly. Jessica Nava won the ACC title with a time of 1:54.49 and Abby Harter was second in 1:54.93.

Virginia closed out the night by cruising to the win in the 400-yard freestyle relay to sweep all of the relays. Douglass, Cuomo, Madden and Walsh, respectively, finished in a time of 3:10.14, four seconds ahead of second place.

