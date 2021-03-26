UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers top Duke for eighth-straight win

The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over Duke on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (14-2, 8-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts three, five and six to win the match and improve to 8-0 in conference play. It also was the eighth-straight victory for the Wahoos.

Freshman Chris Rodesch clinched the match with his singles victory on court three after clinching the doubles point.

In doubles, freshmen Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes started things off by picking up a 6-3 win on court three. Rodesch and Ryan Goetz clinched the point with a 6-4 win on court two.

In singles, William Woodall gave UVa a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Andrew Dale on court six. Goetz followed with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Luca Keist on court five. Rodesch clinched the team victory when he won a deuce point to break Edu Guell’s serve to finish off a 6-4, 6-4 win on court three.

No. 8 Virginia tops No. 22 JMU

Two players had hat tricks and nine different players scored a goal as the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team picked up a 15-12 win over No. 22 James Madison on Friday at Sentara Park in Harrionburg.