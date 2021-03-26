UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers top Duke for eighth-straight win

The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over Duke on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers (14-2, 8-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts three, five and six to win the match and improve to 8-0 in conference play. It also was the eighth-straight victory for the Wahoos.
Freshman Chris Rodesch clinched the match with his singles victory on court three after clinching the doubles point.
In doubles, freshmen Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes started things off by picking up a 6-3 win on court three. Rodesch and Ryan Goetz clinched the point with a 6-4 win on court two.
In singles, William Woodall gave UVa a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Andrew Dale on court six. Goetz followed with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Luca Keist on court five. Rodesch clinched the team victory when he won a deuce point to break Edu Guell’s serve to finish off a 6-4, 6-4 win on court three.
No. 8 Virginia tops No. 22 JMU
Two players had hat tricks and nine different players scored a goal as the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team picked up a 15-12 win over No. 22 James Madison on Friday at Sentara Park in Harrionburg.
Freshman Morgan Schwab led UVa (8-2) with three goals and one assist, while Taylor Regan tallied a hat trick for the Cavaliers. Meredith Chapman had a season-high five ground balls with two caused turnovers, and Annie Dyson dished out two assists and led UVa with four caused turnovers and four draw controls.
UVa earns multiple All-America honors
The Virginia men’s swimming & diving team picked up several All-American honors on the third day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Virginia opened the night with a 10th-place finish by Casey Storch in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 3:41.79. Keefer Barnum picked up the best finish of the night, placing fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a new UVa record time of 51.27. Noah Nichols finished 14th overall with a time of 51.99.
The Cavaliers closed the night with an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Matt Brownstead, Barnum, Max Edwards and August Lamb, respectively, clocked in with a school-record time of 1:23.26.
Freshman records fall
Competitors from the UVa men’s track and field team won four events and toppled several school freshman records to highlight day two at N.C. State’s Raleigh Relays.
Owayne Owens, who was competing in his first collegiate outdoor meet, won the triple jump with a leap that placed him third on UVa’s all-time performance list. A first-team All-American in the event as an indoor competitor, Owens hit a winning mark of 16.29 meters (53’ 5.5”) on his first attempt of the day.
Claudio Romero and Jacob Lemmon captured the top two spots in the men’s discus competition. Romero’s best throw of 61.50 meters (201’ 90”) proved to be a UVa freshman record and stands as the third-best on the Cavaliers’ all-time performance chart. Lemmon took second place on Friday with an effort of 56.31 meters (184’ 9”).
Virginia also picked up a sweep in the 400 meters. Jordan Willis improved on personal best time with a time of 46.10. Brandon Outlaw used his second-place finish (46.35) to record the fifth-best performance by a Cavalier for the distance.
UVa’s fourth win came in the high jump, where Brenton Foster won with a best clearance of 2.08 meters (6’ 9.75”).
No. 3 Wahoos win five races
The No. 3 Virginia rowing team earned four wins over No. 10 Duke on Friday to highlight first-day action at the UVa Invite at the Rivanna Reservoir.
The Cavaliers topped Duke in the Third Varsity Eight (7:26.80-7:42.10), Second Varsity Four (8:00.30-8:08.00), Varsity Four (7:54.60-8:03.90) and Varsity Eight (6:38.80-6:49.80).
UVa opens Clemson Invitational
Playing 27 holes due to the threat of inclement weather in the forecast for the Clemson Invitational, the No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team was tied for seventh place when Friday’s play concluded.
UVa shot 18-over 306 during the opening round. Virginia Bossi shot 3-over 75 for the Cavaliers' best opening round score. Riley Smyth and Jennifer Cleary finished at 76 while Beth Lillie shot 79 and Celeste Valinho posted a score of 80.