UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers top Deacons to remain unbeaten

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team continued its strong start to the season on Saturday with a 5-2 win over No. 14 Wake Forest at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Demon Deacons (3-2) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (5-0) won five of the six singles courts to pick up the victory.

“I am really proud of the guys,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “Wake Forest played unbelievable in doubles. They came out and beat us. And our guys responded, so we’re really proud of them. We talked about resilience with the guys and they did that today. We’re a tough team to beat when everyone’s on the same page, competing fighting and playing the match together. I am so proud of these guys.”

Saturday’s match between the two ACC teams is considered a nonconference matchup in the standings. Their conference match will take place on Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem.

Douglass sets school record

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams posted five event wins and sophomore Kate Douglass set a school and ACC record in time trials on the second day of the Cavalier Invitational on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.