UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers top Deacons to remain unbeaten

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team continued its strong start to the season on Saturday with a 5-2 win over No. 14 Wake Forest at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Demon Deacons (3-2) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (5-0) won five of the six singles courts to pick up the victory.
“I am really proud of the guys,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “Wake Forest played unbelievable in doubles. They came out and beat us. And our guys responded, so we’re really proud of them. We talked about resilience with the guys and they did that today. We’re a tough team to beat when everyone’s on the same page, competing fighting and playing the match together. I am so proud of these guys.”
Saturday’s match between the two ACC teams is considered a nonconference matchup in the standings. Their conference match will take place on Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem.
Douglass sets school record
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams posted five event wins and sophomore Kate Douglass set a school and ACC record in time trials on the second day of the Cavalier Invitational on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Douglass swam the fifth-fastest time in history and set an ACC and UVa record with a time of 2:03.93 in the 200-yard breaststroke time trials following the morning prelims.
Caroline Gmelich set a season-best time of 52.29 to win the finals in the 100-yard butterfly. Anna Keating won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.10. Alexis Wenger finished just two seconds off an “A” qualifying time in the prelims with her season-best swim of 58.62 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Katie Cronin won the 100-yard backstroke in 55.36.
Henry Schutte swam a season-best time of 48.57 in the finals of the 100-yard butterfly. UVa took the top three spots in the 200-yard freestyle. Sean Conway won the event with a time of 1:37.14. Jan Karolczak took second (1:37.92) and Jack Moore clocked in at 1:38.54 to take third.
The Cavaliers also swept the 100-yard breaststroke, with Keefer Barnum taking the win in 52.40. Noah Nichols was second with his season-best time of 52.94. Matt Otto also recorded a season-best swim with a 53.26 to take third.
Caldwell makes triple jump debut
Senior Khyasia Caldwell logged a runner-up finish in her first collegiate competition in the triple jump on Saturday at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite meet in Blacksburg. An All-American in the long jump in 2020, Caldwell executed a jump of 12.49m (40’-11.75”) on her first attempt.
Rebecca Hawkins was the highest collegiate finisher in the high jump. She cleared 1.71m (7.25’) to place second overall.