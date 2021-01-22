 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep Tar Heels in dual meet
0 comments
UVA SPORTS ROUNDUP

UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep Tar Heels in dual meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept North Carolina in a dual meet on Friday at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The No. 10 Virginia men's team overcame a 10-point deficit in the final two events to defeat the No. 20 Tar Heels 154-144, while the No. 2 Cavalier women won 174-121 against No. 24 North Carolina.

The women’s team won 10 events during the competition, with Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Abby Harter each winning a pair of individual races.

The Cavaliers opened the meet with the 200-yard medley relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Anna Keating, Douglass and Alex Walsh recording a time of 1:38.04 to win by more than a second.

In addition to her win with the 200-yard medley relay team, Douglass swam a season-best time of 1:46.51 to win the 200-yard freestyle before following with the top time in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:08.26.

Donohoe won both distance freestyle events, turning in a time of 4:53.02 in the 500-yard freestyle and a time of 10:21.01 in the 1000-yard freestyle.

Harter dominated the butterfly events, going 54.31 in the 100 and 1:58.40 in the 200.

Virginia also recorded wins from Alex Walsh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.27), Paige Madden in the 100-yard freestyle (50.13) and Ella Nelson in the 400-yard individual medley (4:08.14).

In the men's meet, Justin Grender, Jack Walker and Matt Brownstead each recorded multiple event wins for Virginia.

Grender swept the 100- and 200-yard backstroke with times of 48.23 and 1:44.91, respectively. Walker recorded a season-best time of 9:19.63 in the 1,000-yard freestyle before swimming a winning time of 4:27.06 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Brownstead continued to dominate the sprint freestyle events. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 19.91 and the 100-yard freestyle in 44.47. Storch won the final individual event of the night, the 400-yard individual medley, by more than two seconds (3:50.97).

Brownstead, August Lamb, Konnar Klinksiek and Grender captured the fastest 200-yard freestyle time of the meet at 1:19.41 to secure the win for the Cavaliers.

UVa falls to No. 8 Virginia Tech

Bonus points proved to be the difference on Friday night as the Virginia wrestling team dropped its dual match at No. 8 Virginia Tech, 19-15. Each team won five weight classes, but a tech fall and a major decision for the Hokies (5-0, 1-0 ACC) provided the final margin of victory.

The Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2 ACC) got wins by decision from Brian Courtney at 141 pounds, 15th-ranked Justin McCoy at 157 pounds, Vic Marcelli at 174 pounds, third-ranked Jay Aiello at 197 pounds and No. 20 Quinn Miller at heavyweight.

Virginia will return to action next weekend when it hosts No. 12 Pittsburgh in a 5 p.m. dual on Friday at Memorial Gym.

Cavaliers advance to final

The No. 22 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Iowa 4-0 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio to reach the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Virginia (2-0) will take on host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the championship match.

Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers, then secured the overall victory with a win on the No. 5 singles court. Rodesch’s doubles partner, Ryan Goetz registered a dominant singles victory on court two that put UVa up 2-0 over the Hawkeyes.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg also won his singles match. Virginia was leading on all three remaining singles courts when the match was abandoned.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert