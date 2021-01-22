UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep Tar Heels in dual meet

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept North Carolina in a dual meet on Friday at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The No. 10 Virginia men's team overcame a 10-point deficit in the final two events to defeat the No. 20 Tar Heels 154-144, while the No. 2 Cavalier women won 174-121 against No. 24 North Carolina.
The women’s team won 10 events during the competition, with Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Abby Harter each winning a pair of individual races.
The Cavaliers opened the meet with the 200-yard medley relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Anna Keating, Douglass and Alex Walsh recording a time of 1:38.04 to win by more than a second.
In addition to her win with the 200-yard medley relay team, Douglass swam a season-best time of 1:46.51 to win the 200-yard freestyle before following with the top time in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:08.26.
Donohoe won both distance freestyle events, turning in a time of 4:53.02 in the 500-yard freestyle and a time of 10:21.01 in the 1000-yard freestyle.
Harter dominated the butterfly events, going 54.31 in the 100 and 1:58.40 in the 200.
Virginia also recorded wins from Alex Walsh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.27), Paige Madden in the 100-yard freestyle (50.13) and Ella Nelson in the 400-yard individual medley (4:08.14).
In the men's meet, Justin Grender, Jack Walker and Matt Brownstead each recorded multiple event wins for Virginia.
Grender swept the 100- and 200-yard backstroke with times of 48.23 and 1:44.91, respectively. Walker recorded a season-best time of 9:19.63 in the 1,000-yard freestyle before swimming a winning time of 4:27.06 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Brownstead continued to dominate the sprint freestyle events. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 19.91 and the 100-yard freestyle in 44.47. Storch won the final individual event of the night, the 400-yard individual medley, by more than two seconds (3:50.97).
Brownstead, August Lamb, Konnar Klinksiek and Grender captured the fastest 200-yard freestyle time of the meet at 1:19.41 to secure the win for the Cavaliers.
UVa falls to No. 8 Virginia Tech
Bonus points proved to be the difference on Friday night as the Virginia wrestling team dropped its dual match at No. 8 Virginia Tech, 19-15. Each team won five weight classes, but a tech fall and a major decision for the Hokies (5-0, 1-0 ACC) provided the final margin of victory.
The Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2 ACC) got wins by decision from Brian Courtney at 141 pounds, 15th-ranked Justin McCoy at 157 pounds, Vic Marcelli at 174 pounds, third-ranked Jay Aiello at 197 pounds and No. 20 Quinn Miller at heavyweight.
Virginia will return to action next weekend when it hosts No. 12 Pittsburgh in a 5 p.m. dual on Friday at Memorial Gym.
Cavaliers advance to final
The No. 22 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Iowa 4-0 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio to reach the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Virginia (2-0) will take on host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the championship match.
Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers, then secured the overall victory with a win on the No. 5 singles court. Rodesch’s doubles partner, Ryan Goetz registered a dominant singles victory on court two that put UVa up 2-0 over the Hawkeyes.
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg also won his singles match. Virginia was leading on all three remaining singles courts when the match was abandoned.