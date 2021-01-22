UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep Tar Heels in dual meet

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept North Carolina in a dual meet on Friday at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The No. 10 Virginia men's team overcame a 10-point deficit in the final two events to defeat the No. 20 Tar Heels 154-144, while the No. 2 Cavalier women won 174-121 against No. 24 North Carolina.

The women’s team won 10 events during the competition, with Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Abby Harter each winning a pair of individual races.

The Cavaliers opened the meet with the 200-yard medley relay team of Reilly Tiltmann, Anna Keating, Douglass and Alex Walsh recording a time of 1:38.04 to win by more than a second.

In addition to her win with the 200-yard medley relay team, Douglass swam a season-best time of 1:46.51 to win the 200-yard freestyle before following with the top time in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:08.26.

Donohoe won both distance freestyle events, turning in a time of 4:53.02 in the 500-yard freestyle and a time of 10:21.01 in the 1000-yard freestyle.

Harter dominated the butterfly events, going 54.31 in the 100 and 1:58.40 in the 200.