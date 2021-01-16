UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep dual meet with Virginia Tech

“I continue to be amazed at the commitment and resiliency of this team,” said Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo, who did not coach during the meet due to COVID-19 protocols. “To come out and perform at a high level every day in practice and on the weekend in competition is a true testament of their commitment to excellence. With both myself and head diving coach [Drew] Livingston out this week, I have to tip my hat to the rest of the staff for stepping up in our absence. This shows how great our staff really is.”