UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers sweep dual meet with Virginia Tech

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both picked up dual meet victories over Virginia Tech on Saturday at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The No. 2 UVa women’s swimming and diving team defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 202.5-96.5, while the No. 10 Cavalier men’s team defeated the No. 15 Hokies 161-137.
The Wahoos won 23 events throughout the day, including sweeping both relay events. Eight different female swimmers and five male swimmers won an individual event during the competition.
“I continue to be amazed at the commitment and resiliency of this team,” said Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo, who did not coach during the meet due to COVID-19 protocols. “To come out and perform at a high level every day in practice and on the weekend in competition is a true testament of their commitment to excellence. With both myself and head diving coach [Drew] Livingston out this week, I have to tip my hat to the rest of the staff for stepping up in our absence. This shows how great our staff really is.”
The UVa women won 13 of 14 races on Saturday.
Sophomore Kate Douglass led the Wahoos with three individual wins and one relay victory, going 53.35 in the 100-yard backstroke, 48.80 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:57.05 in the 200-yard individual medley.
Douglass was the leadoff swimmer for the 200-yard medley relay team as she and teammates Alex Walsh, Caroline Gmelich and Lexi Cuomo finished first with a time of 1:38.85. Maddie Donohoe picked up a pair of wins, touching the wall first in the 500-yard freesyle (4:51.44) and the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:54.66).
Matthew Otto, Justin Grender and Matt Brownstead paced the Virginia men’s team. All three Cavaliers won a pair of individual events.
Otto won the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 9:16.91, before following up the performance with a time of 1:57.72 in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Grender swept the backstroke events, going 47.68 in the 100-yard backstroke and 1:43.96 in the 200-yard backstroke, while Brownstead recorded a time of 19.99 in the 50-yard freestyle and a time of 43.91 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Caldwell wins long jump title
Virginia’s Khyasia Caldwell won the long jump by five inches at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday. A 2020 All-American in the event, Caldwell recorded a jump of 6.09m (19’11.75”), the NCAA’s fourth-best jump so far this season. Maria Deaviz also earned a first-place finish in a field event, capturing the top mark in the shot put at 15.43m (50’7.5”).
The men’s distance medley relay team of Randy Neish, Brandon Outlaw, Conor Murphy and Wes Porter turned in a time of 9:48.73 as the quartet ran the race uncontested. Keara Seasholtz ran a time of 2:12.07 to win the 800m, while Jay Pendarvis recorded the top time in the men’s 200m at 22.46.
Additionally, Rebecca Hawkins cleared a height of 1.74m (5’8.5”) to finish second in the high jump, while Claudio Romero recorded a mark of 18.44m (60’6”) to finish second in the shot put.
“The women’s team showed great promise with Khyasia Caldwell and Rebecca Hawkins in the jumps,” Virginia director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “Maria Deaviz had a freshman record in the shot. Claudio Romero’s big personal record in the shot coupled with a good solo effort in the distance medley bolstered the men’s weekend.”