UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers shut out Boston College

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Boston College on Friday at the UVa Turf Field. Junior midfielder Annie McDonough scored the lone goal of the game for the Cavaliers (6-10, 1-3 ACC).
McDonough broke the 0-0 deadlock 3:25 into the second half when she fired off a shot from the right side that sailed into the upper corner of the cage. McDonough’s goal was her third of the season, and her third in the last four games.
The Eagles (5-5, 1-4 ACC) only took one shot in the second half as the Cavalier defense picked up its third shutout of the season. Virginia held an 8-4 edge in shots, including a 5-1 advantage in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer was rarely tested, finishing with one save.
“We talk about elite professionalism. Today we were that," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Flawless performances from [backs] Amber Ezechiels and Cato Geusgens. We were able to threaten inside today with Meghan Hengerer and Adele Iacobucci and it made a big difference playing through the engine room. Defensively, the team was connected against a disciplined BC team and were able to create attack from the turnovers.”
Cavaliers even series
Andrew Abbott tossed seven strong innings to lead the Virginia baseball team to an 8-2 win over Georgia Tech on Friday night in Atlanta.
Abbott gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out nine to earn his third win of the season. He was relieved by Blake Bales, who held Georgia Tech without a hit over the final two innings.
The strong pitching was backed by a solid offensive outing for the Cavaliers, who finished with nine hits. Nic Kent led the way for Virginia, who hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. The former St. Anne's-Belfield star went 2-for-4 with four RBI.
The Cavaliers will aim to win the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
UVa comeback falls short
The Virginia men's soccer team fell into a 2-0 hole in the first half and couldn't recover in a 2-1 loss to Louisville on Friday night. The Cardinals got first-half goals from Aboubacar Camara and Eric Danquah to build the early lead.
The Cavaliers got on the board in the 85th minute when Leo Afonso converted a penalty kick to trim the lead to one goal. Virginia had its chances to tie the match, including a corner kick in the 88th minute, but could not find the equalizer.
Virginia falls to Florida State
The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team had its eight-match win streak snapped with a 4-3 loss at No. 6 Florida State on Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (14-3, 9-2 ACC) led the match 3-0, but the Cavaliers (12-3, 8-2 ACC) rattled off three wins on the top three singles courts to tie the match. Florida State picked up a win on court four to secure the victory.
Virginia Invitational kicks off
The UVa men’s and women’s track and field teams opened competition Friday at Lannigan field with several runner-up performances during the first day of the Virginia Invitational.
In the women’s hammer throw, Eva Mustafic placed second with a best mark of 58.84 meters (193’ 0”), while Brittany Jones was fourth (50.59m/165’ 11”). In the men’s hammer throw, Jacob Lemmon was second with a top mark of 59.66 meters (195’ 9”) while Ty Kunzman was fourth (57.70m/189’ 4”) with a personal best throw.
In the women’s 5,000 meters, Coco Holliday ran a personal best time of 18:05.17 to place second, while Swathi Samuel was third at 18:42.31. In the men’s race, Bryson Crites was the runner-up at 14:35.01 while Harry Monroe was third at 14:40.03.