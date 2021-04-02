UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers shut out Boston College

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Boston College on Friday at the UVa Turf Field. Junior midfielder Annie McDonough scored the lone goal of the game for the Cavaliers (6-10, 1-3 ACC).

McDonough broke the 0-0 deadlock 3:25 into the second half when she fired off a shot from the right side that sailed into the upper corner of the cage. McDonough’s goal was her third of the season, and her third in the last four games.

The Eagles (5-5, 1-4 ACC) only took one shot in the second half as the Cavalier defense picked up its third shutout of the season. Virginia held an 8-4 edge in shots, including a 5-1 advantage in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer was rarely tested, finishing with one save.

“We talk about elite professionalism. Today we were that," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Flawless performances from [backs] Amber Ezechiels and Cato Geusgens. We were able to threaten inside today with Meghan Hengerer and Adele Iacobucci and it made a big difference playing through the engine room. Defensively, the team was connected against a disciplined BC team and were able to create attack from the turnovers.”

Cavaliers even series