UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers roll past Richmond on the road

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team scored seven free position goals and had seven different scorers in its 15-9 win at No. 14 Richmond on Friday afternoon at Robins Stadium.
UVa (2-0) was led by Ashlyn McGovern and Annie Dyson, who both finished with hat tricks. Taylor Regan and Mackenzie Hoeg each had two goals and one assist. Hoeg led the team with nine draw controls. Lillie Kloak and Maggie Bostain added two goals apiece and Braeden Dial had one goal.
Goalkeeper Charlie Campbell made 12 saves. Meredith Chapman picked up three ground balls, had two draw controls and added an assist.
Virginia took advantage of its free position opportunities, scoring seven goals on 8-meter shots. The Wahoos led in shots (32-31) and draw controls (16-10). Richmond had the edge in ground balls (18-13) but committed 18 fouls to 12 for the Cavaliers.
Virginia wins four events at ACCsThe Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won four events and finished second in the other two on the third night of competition at the 2021 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
UVa won the first three individual events and then capped the night off with a win in the 400-yard medley relay. Ella Nelson set an ACC and meet record in the 400-yard individual medley and the group of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass combined for an ACC/UVa record in the 400-yard medley relay.
“Another great day for our ladies here,” head coach Todd DeSorbo said.
UVa sweeps Boston CollegeThe No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team opened ACC play with a 7-0 victory against Boston College on Friday at the Weymouth Club in Weymouth, Mass. Virginia (7-2, 1-0 ACC) won the doubles point and took all six singles matches in straight sets.
Alexander Kiefer started the scoring for the Cavaliers in both doubles and singles. He and partner senior Matthew Lord began the match with a 6-1 win on the No. 3 doubles court. In singles, he flew through a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Bennett Turner on court six to put UVa ahead 2-0.
Gianni Ross also had a dominant win on court five, topping Mason Fung 6-0, 6-2. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg played at the No. 1 singles court for the first time this season, picking up a 6-2, 6-0 win against Max Mendehlson.
Gao and Duangmanee lead CavaliersWeiWei Gao and George Duangmanee led Virginia’s four individual competitors during the first round of the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Fla. Both golfers shot 2-over 74 during the opening round of play and are tied for 35th place.
Andrew Orischak is in 74th place after shooting 79 and Jimmie Massie is in 80th place with a score of 80. The second round of the tournament will take place at Golden Eagle Country Club on Saturday.