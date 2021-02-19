UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers roll past Richmond on the road

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team scored seven free position goals and had seven different scorers in its 15-9 win at No. 14 Richmond on Friday afternoon at Robins Stadium.

UVa (2-0) was led by Ashlyn McGovern and Annie Dyson, who both finished with hat tricks. Taylor Regan and Mackenzie Hoeg each had two goals and one assist. Hoeg led the team with nine draw controls. Lillie Kloak and Maggie Bostain added two goals apiece and Braeden Dial had one goal.

Goalkeeper Charlie Campbell made 12 saves. Meredith Chapman picked up three ground balls, had two draw controls and added an assist.

Virginia took advantage of its free position opportunities, scoring seven goals on 8-meter shots. The Wahoos led in shots (32-31) and draw controls (16-10). Richmond had the edge in ground balls (18-13) but committed 18 fouls to 12 for the Cavaliers.

Virginia wins four events at ACCsThe Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won four events and finished second in the other two on the third night of competition at the 2021 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.