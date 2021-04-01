UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers' rally comes up short at Georgia Tech

The Virginia baseball team’s late rally came up one run short on Thursday night in a 6-5 loss to No. 6 Georgia Tech at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
After falling behind 6-0, the Cavaliers (11-14, 4-12 ACC) rallied for five runs in the final two innings, but could not get the game-tying run across, suffering their fourth one-run loss in conference play. Virginia also fell to 0-6 in ACC series openers this season.
Alex Tappen put the Cavaliers on the board in the eighth inning with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double down the right field line. The next batter, Max Cotier, plated Devin Ortiz with an RBI groundout to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 6-3 heading to the ninth.
In their final at-bat, the first two UVa batters, Chris Newell and Zack Gelof, singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Newell scored on a Yellow Jacket throwing error to make the score 6-4, then Brendan Rivoli drove in the fifth Cavalier run on a groundout to the right side.
With the tying run on third base, Georgia Tech closer Luke Bartnicki struck out the final batter of the game to help the Yellow Jackets hold on to the 6-5 victory. Bartnicki fanned two of the last three batters in the frame to secure his third save of the year.
Gelof went 3-for-5 with a run scored to lead all Cavalier hitters. It marked his second, three-hit game of the season. Ortiz was the other multi-hit performer for the Virginia lineup, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored.
After Georgia Tech (14-7, 11-5 ACC) scored all six of its runs in the first four innings, Virginia reliever Kyle Whitten settled things down, tossing three innings of scoreless relief. The senior allowed just two Yellow Jacket hits and struck out one in his team-leading 14th appearance of the year.
Freshman Jake Berry kept UVa within three by pitching a scoreless eighth inning. He got Kevin Parada, who already had four hits on the day, to lineout into a double play to end the frame. It was one of two double plays turned by the Virginia infield in the contest.
Georgia Tech starting pitcher Brant Hurter tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out eight batters while walking none to earn his third win of the season.
Wahoos sweep doubleheader
The Virginia softball team swept a doubleheader with Boston College (5-17, 1-10 ACC) on Thursday at Palmer Park. The Cavaliers (10-17, 6-13) shut out the Eagles 1-0 in game one before taking game two 9-0 in a run-rule victory.
Virginia posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 2014 season, when the Cavaliers blanked Delaware State in back-to-back games of a doubleheader.
UVa scratched out the lone run on one hit in the first game to take the 1-0 victory before pounding out eight hits, including two home runs and a triple on the way to a 9-0 win in Game 2.
Tori Gilbert and Katie Goldberg each hit home runs in game two to help power the Virginia offense. Goldberg scored the lone run in Game 1 after coming up with the only hit, a double in the fourth inning.
No. 4 UVa rolls on Senior Day
The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team earned a 6-1 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (16-2, 10-0 ACC) won the doubles point and took five of the six singles courts. Senior Gianni Ross clinched the victory for the Cavaliers on his Senior Day.
“I thought the team showed up mentally, physically today,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “I really appreciate how they show up to work every day and they care so much about the program. They’ve been doing that all year. It doesn’t matter who we play, whether we’re playing the best team in the country or the 40th team in the country. Our guys are consistent and they compete consistently and they’ve got good attitudes.”