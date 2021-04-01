UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers' rally comes up short at Georgia Tech

The Virginia baseball team’s late rally came up one run short on Thursday night in a 6-5 loss to No. 6 Georgia Tech at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

After falling behind 6-0, the Cavaliers (11-14, 4-12 ACC) rallied for five runs in the final two innings, but could not get the game-tying run across, suffering their fourth one-run loss in conference play. Virginia also fell to 0-6 in ACC series openers this season.

Alex Tappen put the Cavaliers on the board in the eighth inning with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double down the right field line. The next batter, Max Cotier, plated Devin Ortiz with an RBI groundout to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 6-3 heading to the ninth.

In their final at-bat, the first two UVa batters, Chris Newell and Zack Gelof, singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Newell scored on a Yellow Jacket throwing error to make the score 6-4, then Brendan Rivoli drove in the fifth Cavalier run on a groundout to the right side.

With the tying run on third base, Georgia Tech closer Luke Bartnicki struck out the final batter of the game to help the Yellow Jackets hold on to the 6-5 victory. Bartnicki fanned two of the last three batters in the frame to secure his third save of the year.