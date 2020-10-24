UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers fall to Wolfpack for second night in a row

For the second consecutive night in Memorial Gymnasium, the Virginia volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to N.C. State.

The Cavaliers won the opening set, but then dropped the next three in a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 loss to the Wolfpack on Saturday night.

Junior Milla Ciprian led Virginia (1-5, 0-5 ACC) with 13 kills, hitting .355 in the loss. She added eight blocks to lead the Cavaliers to 13 blocks as a team, their best effort of the season. Redshirt sophomore Grace Turner added 13 kills and 11 digs to record a double-double.

Jade Parchment led N.C. State (2-4, 2-4 ACC) with 15 kills in the win. Melissa Evans added 13 and Lydia Adam added 10 as the trio finished in double figures for the second night in-a-row.

Virginia will return to action with three matches in three days next weekend. The Cavaliers travel to Duke on Friday before playing at North Carolina the following two days.

MEN'S SOCCER

Cavaliers fall in double OT

Notre Dame was the beneficiary of an own goal in the 103rd minute that led to a 2-1 win over Virginia in double overtime on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. It marked the fourth-straight overtime match for the Cavaliers (1-2-1, 1-2-1).