UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers fall to UNC in ITA Indoor semifinals

The Virginia men’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 4-2 to No. 2 seed North Carolina in the semifinals of the 46th annual ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship at the Atkins Tennis Center.

Virginia (6-1) won the doubles point and built a 2-0 lead with a singles win by freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, but North Carolina (5-0) won four-straight singles matches to advance to Sunday’s final.

“The team fought hard and the Tar Heels were a bit better than us today," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "They are a great team with a lot of experience and we are gaining experience by the day. I know our guys already have their focus geared towards [Sunday].”

Virginia will conclude play at the ITA Indoors on Sunday, when it faces either Baylor or Illinois in a consolation match at 4:30 p.m.

Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch opened the match with a 6-3 win on the second doubles court. North Carolina picked up a 6-4 victory on court one to knot things up. Von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes closed out a 6-4 win on court three to secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.