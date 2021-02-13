UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers fall to UNC in ITA Indoor semifinals

The Virginia men’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 4-2 to No. 2 seed North Carolina in the semifinals of the 46th annual ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship at the Atkins Tennis Center.
Virginia (6-1) won the doubles point and built a 2-0 lead with a singles win by freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, but North Carolina (5-0) won four-straight singles matches to advance to Sunday’s final.
“The team fought hard and the Tar Heels were a bit better than us today," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "They are a great team with a lot of experience and we are gaining experience by the day. I know our guys already have their focus geared towards [Sunday].”
Virginia will conclude play at the ITA Indoors on Sunday, when it faces either Baylor or Illinois in a consolation match at 4:30 p.m.
Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch opened the match with a 6-3 win on the second doubles court. North Carolina picked up a 6-4 victory on court one to knot things up. Von der Schulenburg and Iñaki Montes closed out a 6-4 win on court three to secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.
In singles, von der Schulenburg won a tight first set 6-4 but dominated No. 41 Benjamin Sigoin 6-0 in the second set to give UVa a 2-0 lead. The Tar Heels answered with a straight-set win on court six to make it 2-1. Montes, who had lost his first set 6-3 on court two, was in a hole in the second set but battled back to make it 5-5, only to fall 7-5 to No. 55 Rinky Hijikata to make it 2-2.
Both Goetz and Rodesch had lost their first sets on courts four and five, with Goetz being edged 8-6 in a tiebreaker. Both rallied to win their second sets 6-4 to force third sets.
On the top court, Carl Söderlund battled William Blumberg, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings. Söderlund took the first set 7-5, but Blumberg won a tiebreaker 8-6 to decide the second set, forcing a third set.
Rodesch dropped his third set 6-4 to Josh Peck as UNC took its first lead, 3-2. Goetz fought off match points while trailing 5-1 in his third set, but ultimately fell 6-2 to Brian Cernoch who clinched the victory for the Tar Heels.
Cavaliers compete in pair of meets
The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams saw several personal, season and top-five all-time best performances Saturday while competing in meets at Clemson and Liberty.
UVa thrower Jacob Lemon set a personal best mark in the weight throw at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. He started the competition by throwing a personal best distance of 19.45 meters but bettered that on his second attempt (19.47m) and again on his final throw to finish the competition seventh at 19.73m (64’-8.75”).
Triple jumper Owayne Owens was second overall and the top collegiate finisher in the triple jump with a best leap of 16.04m (52’-7.5”). Alphonso Jordan of Team USA was the only competitor in the field to best Owens.
Sprinter Halle Hazzard matched her personal best in the 200 meters with a time of 23.79. That ranks second on the Cavaliers’ all-time performance list. Triple jumper Zoe Rice joined UVa’s all-time performance list for that event when she hit a personal-best mark of 12.47m (40’-11”) on her last attempt of the day.
At Liberty’s Darius Dixon Memorial Invite, Keara Seasholtz placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.43 that figures fifth all-time at UVa. Her effort was the third best performance by a Virginia freshman. Michaela Meyer, who transferred to UVa from Delaware, won the race as an unattached competitor. She had a time of 2:05.46.
Virginia will return to Clemson in two weeks to compete at the ACC Championships from Feb. 25-27.