UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers edge Hokies to remain unbeaten

The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team picked up a 12-10 win over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) scored two goals at the end of the first half that proved to be the difference in a game that saw six ties.
Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern each had hat tricks to lead the Cavaliers. Maggie Bostain and Kiki Shaw added two goals apiece, while Mackenzie Hoeg had one goal and two assists.
Virginia led in shots (31-25) and draw controls (17-8). The Hokies had the edge in ground balls (18-9), free position goals (2-1) and saves (12-11).
“A really important win to get. It was a hard-fought game," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "I thought Virginia Tech made us earn everything and work for every opportunity and they did a great job. Luckily, we had just enough possessions and scored on just enough shots. Annie Dyson did a great job on draw controls and earning possessions for us, along with scoring goals. All in all, it was a total team effort. Charlie Campbell made some huge saves when we really needed her to make a big stop.”
Owens wins triple jump title
Owayne Owens’ triple jump victory and the overall finish of the Virginia women's program highlighted the final day of competition for the Cavaliers at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships. The UVa women finished third to record their best result at the ACC event in 26 years. The Cavalier men were seventh.
Owens, a sophomore from Montego Bay, Jamaica, brought home UVa’s fourth triple jump title in the past five years. The silver medalist last season, he used a leap of 16.48 meters (54’-1”) to claim this year’s championship and earn All-ACC honors.
The UVa women’s finish was the program’s best ACC showing since the 1995 team placed third. A total of nine Cavalier individuals and one relay team earned All-ACC honors during the meet, the most ever for the program since the championship started in 1987.
UVa tops Navy in opener
The Virginia men’s squash team (1-0) opened its 2020-21 season with a 6-3 victory against Navy (0-1) on Saturday at the McArthur Squash Center. The Cavaliers won six of the seven matches contested but forfeited the eighth and ninth lineup positions to give Navy two of its three points.
The match of the day was contested at position three. Freshman Andrew Barr held a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth game against Millen Randell. The two battled to a 21-19 score in the final frame with Barr outlasting Randell to close out his victory and give the Cavaliers their sixth point.