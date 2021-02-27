UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers edge Hokies to remain unbeaten

The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team picked up a 12-10 win over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) scored two goals at the end of the first half that proved to be the difference in a game that saw six ties.

Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern each had hat tricks to lead the Cavaliers. Maggie Bostain and Kiki Shaw added two goals apiece, while Mackenzie Hoeg had one goal and two assists.

Virginia led in shots (31-25) and draw controls (17-8). The Hokies had the edge in ground balls (18-9), free position goals (2-1) and saves (12-11).

“A really important win to get. It was a hard-fought game," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "I thought Virginia Tech made us earn everything and work for every opportunity and they did a great job. Luckily, we had just enough possessions and scored on just enough shots. Annie Dyson did a great job on draw controls and earning possessions for us, along with scoring goals. All in all, it was a total team effort. Charlie Campbell made some huge saves when we really needed her to make a big stop.”

Owens wins triple jump title