UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers cruise past Duke in home finale

The No. 20 Virginia wrestling team closed out the home portion of its schedule with a 42-3 victory over Duke on Friday night at Memorial Gym.

The Cavaliers (3-2, 2-2 ACC) earned five bonus-point victories on the night, using four pins and a forfeit to power their way to a convincing victory over the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4 ACC). In total, the Cavaliers won nine weight classes.

“It was a good night," Virginia coach Steve Garland said. "Guys were looking to score points and going to their best positions and best things right away. The biggest thing was guys looking to score points and we were glad to see that tonight.”

The match started with a decision from Patrick McCormick at 125 pounds before back-to-back pins from Louie Hayes and Brian Courtney gave Virginia the solid early lead.

Duke picked up its one victory of the night with a decision from Josh Finesilver at 149 pounds.

Virginia rolled the rest of the way, winning the remaining weight classes, including pins from Jake Keating at 165 pounds and Quinn Miller at heavyweight in conjunction with a Blue Devil forfeit at 184 pounds to help lock up the win.