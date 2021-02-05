UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers cruise past Duke in home finale

The No. 20 Virginia wrestling team closed out the home portion of its schedule with a 42-3 victory over Duke on Friday night at Memorial Gym.
The Cavaliers (3-2, 2-2 ACC) earned five bonus-point victories on the night, using four pins and a forfeit to power their way to a convincing victory over the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4 ACC). In total, the Cavaliers won nine weight classes.
“It was a good night," Virginia coach Steve Garland said. "Guys were looking to score points and going to their best positions and best things right away. The biggest thing was guys looking to score points and we were glad to see that tonight.”
The match started with a decision from Patrick McCormick at 125 pounds before back-to-back pins from Louie Hayes and Brian Courtney gave Virginia the solid early lead.
Duke picked up its one victory of the night with a decision from Josh Finesilver at 149 pounds.
Virginia rolled the rest of the way, winning the remaining weight classes, including pins from Jake Keating at 165 pounds and Quinn Miller at heavyweight in conjunction with a Blue Devil forfeit at 184 pounds to help lock up the win.
Virginia will close out the regular season on the road next weekend when it travels to face No. 14 North Carolina on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
UVa claims six events
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams finished the first day of the Cavalier Invitational with six event wins on Friday evening at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Carter Bristow was first in the women’s 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 5:00.35 in the finals. Virginia’s women claimed the top four spots in the 50-yard free. Alexis Wenger was first in 22.92, Kyla Valls was second in 22.92, Jessica Nava was third in 23.12 and Katie Cronin clocked fourth in 23.48.
The men’s group of Matt Brownstead, Will Cole, Justin Grender and August Lamb took the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:17.90. Jack Wright took the win in the men’s 500-yard free with a time of 4:22.78. Sam Schilling won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:46.40.
UVa claimed the top-two spots in the men’s 50-yard free, with Henry Schutte winning in 20.48 and Nico Ferrara placing second in 20.53.
Seaman wins long jump
Reigning ACC indoor long jump champion Jada Seaman led Virginia’s participants during Friday’s competition at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite meet in Blacksburg. Seaman won the long jump with a season-best effort of 6.35m (20’-10”). It was her first long jump victory this season.
Anzhelika Parenchuk posted the fourth best performance by a UVa freshman in the 400m with finish of 56.08 to place seventh overall in that event. Her time was the best by a Cavalier in the 400m this season.
Other highlights from the first day of the meet included Ayende Watson matching his season-best in the long jump (6.89m/22-7.25) to place seventh. Derek Pekar cleared a season-best height of 4.5m (14-9) to finish second in the unseeded section of the pole vault.
Riley Larsen placed fourth (3.49m/11-5.25) in the unseeded portion of the women’s pole vault and Liam Bellamy won his heat in the 800m with a time of 1:51.75. He was sixth overall in the event.