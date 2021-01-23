UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers beat Ohio State to earn spot in ITA Indoors

No. 10 Virginia downs Tennessee

The No. 10 Virginia women’s tennis team opened dual competition on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Tennessee in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The Cavaliers (1-0) will now face No. 13 Ohio State at 1 p.m. on Sunday for the right to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Oklahoma State.

Against the Lady Vols, the Cavaliers fell behind after dropping the doubles point, but picked up singles wins from seniors Vivian Glozman and Rosie Johanson, sophomore Natasha Subhash and freshman Emma Navarro to secure the match victory. Both Glozman and Subhash won in straight sets.

Hawkins, Hazzard lead Hoos

Virginia’s Rebecca Hawkins improved her career-best jump at the Hokie Invitational on Saturday, clearing 1.76m (5’9.25”). Hawkins was the only athlete to attempt the height at the meet as she finished with the top mark in the event. She cleared 1.74m (5’8.5”) the weekend prior at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Halle Hazzard won her second event of the weekend, running a time of 24.04 in the 200m to finish first by five-tenths of a second. She also won the 60m dash on Friday with a time of 7.34.

Additionally, Alahna Sabbakhan placed second in the 800m with a time of 2:10.82 and Jordan Willis finished second in the men’s 200m in 21.83.