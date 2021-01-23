UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers beat Ohio State to earn spot in ITA Indoors

The No. 22 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated No. 3 Ohio State, 4-2, on Saturday in the championship match of Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio.
With the victory, the Cavaliers (3-0) earned one of the eight spots in the 2021 ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship, which will be held Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.
Virginia won the doubles point and picked up three singles victories, including straight-set wins by Iñaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg. Gianni Ross clinched the team victory with a win on court six.
UVa splits dual with N.C. State
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded their final dual meet of the season on Saturday against N.C. State at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.
The No. 2 Virginia women’s team recorded a come-from-behind win against No. 6 N.C. State, defeating the Wolfpack, 153-144. The No. 10 Cavalier men fell 190.5-107.5.
The women’s team battled to the last event in a closely contested meet. Paige Madden, Jennifer Bell and Alex Walsh each finished with multiple event wins to lead Virginia.
Four Cavaliers from the men’s team won events. Freshman Matt Brownstead turned in the fastest 50-yard freestyle time at 20.04. Justin Grender went 1:44.63 in the 200-yard backstroke to win the event, while Matthew Otto swam a 1:59.09 in the 200-yard breaststroke for first place. Casey Storch rounded out the swim meet with the fastest performance in the 200-yard individual medley (1:48.40).
No. 10 Virginia downs Tennessee
The No. 10 Virginia women’s tennis team opened dual competition on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Tennessee in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The Cavaliers (1-0) will now face No. 13 Ohio State at 1 p.m. on Sunday for the right to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Oklahoma State.
Against the Lady Vols, the Cavaliers fell behind after dropping the doubles point, but picked up singles wins from seniors Vivian Glozman and Rosie Johanson, sophomore Natasha Subhash and freshman Emma Navarro to secure the match victory. Both Glozman and Subhash won in straight sets.
Hawkins, Hazzard lead Hoos
Virginia’s Rebecca Hawkins improved her career-best jump at the Hokie Invitational on Saturday, clearing 1.76m (5’9.25”). Hawkins was the only athlete to attempt the height at the meet as she finished with the top mark in the event. She cleared 1.74m (5’8.5”) the weekend prior at the Virginia Tech Invitational.
Halle Hazzard won her second event of the weekend, running a time of 24.04 in the 200m to finish first by five-tenths of a second. She also won the 60m dash on Friday with a time of 7.34.
Additionally, Alahna Sabbakhan placed second in the 800m with a time of 2:10.82 and Jordan Willis finished second in the men’s 200m in 21.83.