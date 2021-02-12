UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers advance to ITA Indoor semifinals

The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship on Friday with a 4-3 victory over No. 3 seed TCU at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.
The Horned Frogs (6-1) won the doubles point and built a 3-1 lead before the Cavaliers (6-0) rallied to win the final three singles matches. Freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with his win at No. 3 singles.
“This was a complete match by our team," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "Credit to TCU for really playing well in doubles and putting our backs against the wall in singles. Our guys responded and never stopped believing. That match represented everything that is so exciting about college tennis. Both teams deserved to win.”
Virginia will face No. 2 North Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.
No. 14 Virginia sweeps Marshall
The Virginia women’s tennis team defeated Marshall by a 7-0 score on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (4-1) won the doubles point and swept all six singles courts in straight sets.
Senior Vivian Glozman had the most dominant performance of the day, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Jutte Van Hansewyck on court four. Sophomore Natasha Subhash played at the No. 1 court for the first time since last season, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Anna Smith.
“I was really proud of the team today, especially after having a couple of weeks off since our last match," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "I think we came out strong in the doubles, and we tried some new teams today and I thought they competed well. They communicated well. I think we took that momentum into our singles and didn't let up on any court, so it was a great well-earned victory.”
Seaman earns long jump win
For the second meet in a row, reigning ACC indoor long jump champion Jada Seaman picked up a victory in the event. Seaman landed a mark of 6.20m (20’-4.25”) to grab first-place honors at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Complex. Last weekend she won the event at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite meet.
UVa junior Khyasia Caldwell turned in a fourth-place finish in the same competition, equaling her season-best mark of 6.09m (19’-11.75”). The Cavaliers recorded another season best when senior Halle Hazzard crossed the finish line in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.26 seconds, bettering her previous mark this year of 7.29. After tying for the best time in the prelims, Hazzard was third in the event finals.