UVa sports roundup: Cavaliers advance to ITA Indoor semifinals

“I was really proud of the team today, especially after having a couple of weeks off since our last match," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "I think we came out strong in the doubles, and we tried some new teams today and I thought they competed well. They communicated well. I think we took that momentum into our singles and didn't let up on any court, so it was a great well-earned victory.”

Seaman earns long jump win

For the second meet in a row, reigning ACC indoor long jump champion Jada Seaman picked up a victory in the event. Seaman landed a mark of 6.20m (20’-4.25”) to grab first-place honors at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Complex. Last weekend she won the event at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite meet.

UVa junior Khyasia Caldwell turned in a fourth-place finish in the same competition, equaling her season-best mark of 6.09m (19’-11.75”). The Cavaliers recorded another season best when senior Halle Hazzard crossed the finish line in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.26 seconds, bettering her previous mark this year of 7.29. After tying for the best time in the prelims, Hazzard was third in the event finals.