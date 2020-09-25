UVa sports roundup: Asfaw leads Cavaliers to Virginia Invite victory

Rohann Asfaw led the Virginia men’s cross country team to a first-place finish at the Virginia Invite on Friday at Panorama Farms. The senior captured the top time in the men’s 8k race (24:03.1) by eight seconds.
Freshman Wes Porter ran a time of 24:15.4 to finish fourth overall. Graduate student Randy Neish crossed the finish line with a time of 24:18.3 for fifth place, while sophomore Bryson Crites took sixth place with a time of 24:23.8. Freshman Kellen Hasle was UVa’s fifth runner to cross the line, finishing in 24:38.2 for 10th place.
Virginia won the men’s competition against Wake Forest and North Carolina with a score of 26 points. The Demon Deacons placed second with 49 points, while the Tar Heels finished third with 52 points.
On the women’s side, North Carolina finished first with 21 points as UVa placed second with 38 and Wake Forest finished third with 77. Virginia senior Hannah Moran led the Cavaliers with a time of 17:20.2 to finish third overall. Senior Gabriella Karas recorded a time of 17:26.2 to place fifth. Freshman Anna Workman placed seventh with a time of 17:30.5.
Soccer sweep
Junior defender Claire Constant scored the golden goal in the 94th minute, lifting the No. 11 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Virginia Tech at Thompson Field on Friday night.
Freshman midfielder Lia Godfrey served a ball deep into the box on a corner kick to Constant, who put the ball in to the upper corner to the right of the Virginia Tech keeper to give the Cavaliers (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) the overtime victory. It was the first game-winning goal for Constant in her collegiate career.
Redshirt freshman Cayla White picked up the victory in her first collegiate start in goal, making six saves on 12 Virginia Tech shots. One of the biggest saves of the night came in the 85th minute when White made a leaping save of an Emily Gray shot, tapping it up and over the crossbar to keep the Hokies off the board.
Despite being against a fellow ACC team, the match was designated as a nonconference match this season. It is the second time this season the two teams met in a nonconference matchup as Virginia took the 3-1 victory over the Hokies in the season opener in Charlottesville on September 12.
