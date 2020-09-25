UVa sports roundup: Asfaw leads Cavaliers to Virginia Invite victory

Freshman midfielder Lia Godfrey served a ball deep into the box on a corner kick to Constant, who put the ball in to the upper corner to the right of the Virginia Tech keeper to give the Cavaliers (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) the overtime victory. It was the first game-winning goal for Constant in her collegiate career.

Redshirt freshman Cayla White picked up the victory in her first collegiate start in goal, making six saves on 12 Virginia Tech shots. One of the biggest saves of the night came in the 85th minute when White made a leaping save of an Emily Gray shot, tapping it up and over the crossbar to keep the Hokies off the board.

Despite being against a fellow ACC team, the match was designated as a nonconference match this season. It is the second time this season the two teams met in a nonconference matchup as Virginia took the 3-1 victory over the Hokies in the season opener in Charlottesville on September 12.

