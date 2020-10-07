UVa sports notebook: Women’s soccer match canceled

Wednesday brought with it another sports schedule change for the University of Virginia. This time, women’s soccer joined the list of Olympic sports impacted by COVID-19 and injuries.
It’s been a week of postponements and cancellations for the Cavaliers, but the programs are still navigating competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much like volleyball, the UVa women’s soccer team won’t play at North Carolina this week.
The Cavaliers were supposed to play the Tar Heels on Thursday in a nonconference match, but a lack of UVa players due to COVID-19 and injuries caused a cancellation.
The Virginia volleyball program had three recent matches postponed for the same reason.
The athletic department revealed Monday that there were 12 positive COVID-19 test results from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. No sport-by-sport breakdown of the positive results is provided.
Virginia’s women’s soccer team last played Sunday, beating Miami 3-0 in Charlottesville. The team is next scheduled to take the field on Oct. 15 when it hosts Louisville. That leaves about a week for players to rest and recover from both injuries and potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Cavaliers have played six times this season, going 4-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the ACC. The Oct. 15 match against Louisville is designated as an ACC match and would count in the conference standings, assuming it’s played.
UVa men win Wolfpack Invite
Paced by senior Rohann Asfaw, the UVa men’s cross country team won the Wolfpack Invite on Wednesday. The women’s team finished in third of the three teams competing at the event.
On the men’s side, all five UVa scoring runners placed in the top 10 at the meet. For the second time this fall, Asfaw won the 8K race, finishing in 23 minutes and 32 seconds. His teammates all crossed the finish line within 24 minutes and five seconds, placing fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth.
“Great job for Rohann,” Virginia director of track and field and cross country Vin Lananna said in a statement. “The team packed up quite well. N.C. State has a formidable team with a Hall of Fame coach at the helm. We are getting better each week.”
The Cavaliers beat N.C. State, UNC and Duke. The men’s team also won the Virginia Invite to open its season. The Cavaliers placed first out of three teams at that late September event.
On the women’s side, Kiera Bothwell paced the Wahoos. She finished fifth in the 5K race, while senior Hannah Moran finished sixth. The team finished last behind N.C. State and UNC, respectively.
“Glad to measure the progress that our women’s team has made since its return to Grounds,” Lananna said. “It was a strong effort for the Virginia team against two very good rivals. We are proud of both teams.”
The women’s team placed second out of three teams in the Virginia Invite, its first event of the fall.
The Cavaliers wrap up their fall regular season, which consists of three meets, on Oct. 16. The Wahoos will compete in the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational next Friday.
The ACC Championships follow on Oct. 30.
