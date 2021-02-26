UVa sports notebook: Ty Jerome called up to NBA by Thunder

He’ll rejoin the NBA squad after playing well for the Blue. He played in nine games for the Blue, starting in seven of those contests. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.2 assists across 24 minutes per game.

Jerome scored at least 14 points in his five most recent G League games. He was one of the Blue’s top performers and was frequently asked to make plays down the stretch of tight games.

It’s unclear how much time Jerome might receive at the NBA level, but he’s worked his way back from his ankle injury and is least ready to be an option off the bench for the Thunder.

ACC tournaments to allow fans

The state of North Carolina recently adjusted its limitations on indoor gatherings. That’s good news for ACC basketball fans.

The conference's men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will allow limited fan attendance in addition to the attendance of family members of players and coaches. The details of the fan attendance have yet to be announced by the league, but they expect more clarity in coming days. The women’s tournament begins on March 3, while the men start play on March 9.