UVa sports notebook: Ty Jerome called up to NBA by Thunder

The Virginia men’s basketball program won’t be in action this weekend. The Cavaliers' next scheduled game comes Monday, when it hosts Miami.
Even with Tony Bennett’s team out of action, news trickled in late this week about former Virginia men’s basketball players and ACC Tournament COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Elsewhere in the Virginia sports world, the baseball team’s Friday game against North Carolina was postponed due to rain.
The series was originally moved up due to weather concerns over the weekend, which is why the teams played the series opener Thursday, but the chance of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday seems lower than previously expected. It’ll likely be cloudy, but the teams hope they can compete this weekend.
The squads are now set to play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here’s a quick look at recent UVa basketball news.
Jerome recalled by Thunder
Early this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder assigned Ty Jerome to the Oklahoma City Blue, the organization’s G League affiliate. The former UVa star missed the start of the season with a left ankle sprain, and the Thunder wanted to give him a chance to work up to speed in the G League.
After three productive weeks, Jerome was recalled by the Thunder on Thursday.
He’ll rejoin the NBA squad after playing well for the Blue. He played in nine games for the Blue, starting in seven of those contests. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.2 assists across 24 minutes per game.
Jerome scored at least 14 points in his five most recent G League games. He was one of the Blue’s top performers and was frequently asked to make plays down the stretch of tight games.
It’s unclear how much time Jerome might receive at the NBA level, but he’s worked his way back from his ankle injury and is least ready to be an option off the bench for the Thunder.
ACC tournaments to allow fans
The state of North Carolina recently adjusted its limitations on indoor gatherings. That’s good news for ACC basketball fans.
The conference's men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will allow limited fan attendance in addition to the attendance of family members of players and coaches. The details of the fan attendance have yet to be announced by the league, but they expect more clarity in coming days. The women’s tournament begins on March 3, while the men start play on March 9.
“Our conference has terrific partners in the Greensboro Coliseum, who have worked to ensure we are able to safely include fans in the arena while maintaining our top priority, which is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.
Contact tracing devices
ACC basketball teams have used KINEXON contact tracing devices all season. The devices track how long people are within a certain proximity to one another, which gives the ACC programs an idea of which players need to self-quarantine should one of their teammates or a staff member test positive for COVID-19.
Typically, the devices are used when student-athletes, coaches and support staff are in team facilities.
The ACC announced Friday that all men’s and women’s basketball teams that attend the conference tournaments will use the devices during the event. The goal is to ensure proper contact tracing protocols as each tournament progresses.
“Effective contact tracing is one of the best tools we have to prevent transmission,” Christina Mack, an epidemiologist who works at UNC, said in a statement. “The KINEXON device provides a key starting point to understand interactions between individuals, and assess risk of transmission.”