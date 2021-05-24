UVa sports notebook: Three baseball players earn All-ACC honors

The Virginia baseball team begins ACC Tournament play Tuesday, and it will do so with three All-ACC players on its roster.

The conference announced All-ACC honors Monday afternoon, and a trio of Cavaliers made the list. Andrew Abbott, a senior left-handed pitcher, earned a spot on the first team, while junior third baseman Zack Gelof landed on the second team and freshman designated hitter Kyle Teel received third-team honors. Teel is also a member of the ACC’s all-freshman team.

Abbott was stupendous for Virginia in the regular season, finishing the year with an ACC-leading 126 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. He went 7-5 with a 2.87 ERA, playing his best baseball toward the end of the season. He led the way in the team’s combined no-hitter against Wake Forest, striking out 16 over 7 1/3 innings.

Gelof finished the season on a hot streak and is currently the team’s leadoff hitter. He checks in only behind Teel on the team in batting average with a .294 average. Gelof has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. He’s also second on the team with 10 stolen bases.