UVa sports notebook: Söderlund and Pedroso earn ACC honors

Virginia graduate student Carl Söderlund was named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Andres Pedroso earned ACC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year honors on Thursday.

Additionally, Söderlund and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg were named to the All-ACC first team and Iñaki Montes was named to the second team.

Söderlund, the 2021 ACC Tournament MVP, has been the highest-ranked singles player in the conference this season, moving up to No. 6 after the first in-season update, a position he has continued to hold all season.

Söderlund also has been ranked in the top 20 in doubles all season, reaching a career-best No. 4 while partnering with William Woodall. Söderlund has a 12-2 record in singles this season, including a 7-1 mark against ranked opponents.

This is the seventh time in program history that a Cavalier has been named the ACC Player of the Year. Söderlund joins Brain Vahaly as the only Virginia player to repeat as ACC Player of the Year (2000-01).