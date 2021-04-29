UVa sports notebook: Söderlund and Pedroso earn ACC honors

Virginia graduate student Carl Söderlund was named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Andres Pedroso earned ACC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year honors on Thursday.
Additionally, Söderlund and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg were named to the All-ACC first team and Iñaki Montes was named to the second team.
Söderlund, the 2021 ACC Tournament MVP, has been the highest-ranked singles player in the conference this season, moving up to No. 6 after the first in-season update, a position he has continued to hold all season.
Söderlund also has been ranked in the top 20 in doubles all season, reaching a career-best No. 4 while partnering with William Woodall. Söderlund has a 12-2 record in singles this season, including a 7-1 mark against ranked opponents.
This is the seventh time in program history that a Cavalier has been named the ACC Player of the Year. Söderlund joins Brain Vahaly as the only Virginia player to repeat as ACC Player of the Year (2000-01).
Pedroso earned coach of the year honors after leading the Cavaliers to a perfect 12-0 conference record and its 13th ACC championship. After ending the shortened 2020 campaign ranked No. 35 in the nation, Pedroso has elevated his team to as high as No. 3 in the ITA computerized national rankings and the top spot in the Tennis Channel / USTA College Tennis Top 25 poll.
Navarro named Freshman of the Year
Virginia’s Emma Navarro was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Year on Thursday. Additionally, Navarro and Natasha Subhash were both named to the All-ACC first team, while Rosie Johanson earned third team honors.
Navarro opened her collegiate career with 14 consecutive victories on the top court and heads into the postseason with a 17-1 record. Navarro became the third player in program history to earn a No. 1 ITA singles ranking when she moved up to the top position on April 13. She currently ranks third. Navarro also is ranked in the top 25 in doubles, partnering with Johanson.
Lillie earns All-ACC honors
Virginia senior golfer Beth Lillie was named to the 15-member All-ACC team on Thursday. It marks the third time she has received the honor during her career. There was no All-ACC team selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lillie leads UVa in stroke average at 73.00. She was the team’s top finisher in three of the Cavaliers’ tournaments this season, including a third-place showing in the season-opening UCF Challenge and a victory in the three-team Match at Spring Creek. Lillie previously received All-ACC honors following her freshmen and sophomore seasons. She has already announced plans to return to UVa to compete for the 2021-22 season as a graduate student.
Lillie and the Cavaliers head to Ohio State for the Columbus Regional of the NCAA Championship May 10-12.
Schoch on watch list
Virginia's Stephen Schoch is one of 65 collegiate relievers to appear on the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. Schoch was one of 11 pitchers on the midseason list who were on the original preseason watch list back in February.
Schoch has appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen this season, recording seven saves, the second most in the ACC. Schoch is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched. The sidearmer has struck out 35 batters, second most out of the bullpen on the Cavalier pitching staff.
The NCBWA will announce the finalists on June 9 with the winner being named on June 19 at the College World Series.