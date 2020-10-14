UVa sports notebook: NCAA gives eligibility relief to winter sports athletes

Wednesday was a busy day in college sports, especially for Virginia fans.
Football transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. had his waiver approved, granting him immediate eligibility for the Wahoos, but that storyline wasn’t even the most impactful of the day as the NCAA announced important news Wednesday evening regarding both eligibility and transfers.
Several pieces of additional NCAA news also came out, including news that UVa would host the 2023 cross country championships.
Let’s recap the busy day in collegiate sports.
NCAA Division I council shares news
The NCAA’s Division I council announced a few pieces of news Wednesday.
The council created a proposal to allow Division I student-athletes the ability to transfer once during their college careers without have to sit out for a season. The council will vote on the measure in January. If approved, players could transfer and play immediately starting in the 2021-22 athletic year.
For example, in future seasons if the proposal is approved, players like UVa’s Sam Hauser would not have had to sit out after transferring from Marquette.
Another January vote will take place around name, image and likeness measures.
The Division I council proposed that student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness to promote camps, clinics and products. Student-athletes can also be paid for autographs and personal appearances, under the proposed measures.
Those changes could drastically alter the college sports landscape, should they be adopted in January.
The council also officially announced that winter sport athletes competing in 2020-21 will receive an additional season of competition and an additional year to compete in it. This extends the same eligibility relief applied to spring sport athletes earlier this year.
For example, current senior basketball players can opt to compete this season and next without exhausting their eligibility this winter.
It is, however, up to each individual school as to how they’ll handle paying for scholarships and other logistical challenges.
“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t preduct,” M. Grace Calhoun, council chair and athletics director at Penn, said. “Council members opted to provide for winter sport student-athletes the same flexibility given spring and fall sports previously. The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”
Additioanlly, the council shared that every FBS program will be eligible for bowl games this postseason. Typically, teams need to win at least 50% of their games to qualify for a bowl, but that rule has been waived for this season. That means Virginia, even if it finishes the season with a losing record, will qualify for a bowl game.
UVa to host 2023 cross country championships
The NCAA announced host sites for a few future championships, and UVa will host the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships in 2023. The event will take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.
It’s the second time the Cavaliers will host the event. The 1987 NCAA championships were held at the Foxfield Course. Panorama Farms has hosted numerous NCAA regionals, and it will soon have a chance to host the national championships.
“We are honored to be selected to serve as the host institution for the Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships,” Virginia director of track and field and cross country Vin Lananna said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the NCAA Sports Committee, the staff and this vibrant running community as we welcome the outstanding women and men student-athletes, their coaches and families to Charlottesville.”
UVa volleyball reschedules match
The Virginia volleyball team announced that a match against Duke postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19 and injuries will be moved to Oct. 30. The match, originally slated to be played in Charlottesville, will occur on Oct. 30 in Durham, North Carolina.
Currently, that match will conclude UVa’s regular season.
UVa still has a pair of postponements against North Carolina to reschedule, though. The Cavaliers were supposed to play the Tar Heels on Oct. 9 and 11, but the games were postponed due to injuries and COVID-19. The program has yet to announce a new date for those contests.
Oluwatimi on Rimington watch list
UVa center Olusegun Oluwatimi was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Wednesday. The award goes to the nation’s most outstanding center.
Oluwatimi allowed zero sacks a season ago when blocking for Bryce Perkins. According to UVa, Oluwatimi has tallied seven pancake blocks in one-on-one situations this fall. He’s one of the linemen on a unit that UVa’s current coaching staff believes is the best offensive line since Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are experienced up front, and Oluwatimi is one of the more productive players along the offensive line.
The honor is named after Dave Rimington, a former All-American center for Nebraska.
Men’s basketball practice begins
Tony Bennett and the reigning national champion UVa men’s basketball team took the court Wednesday for the team’s first official practice. The NCAA basketball season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 25, while UVa’s official schedule has yet to be released.
It’s unclear how COVID-19 may affect both nonconference and ACC scheduling.
“It’s a GREAT day to be a Wahoo!” associate head coach Jason Williford tweeted Wednesday. “1st day of practice.”
There’s plenty of reason for Williford and company to be excited this season. The Cavaliers return point guard Kihei Clark and center Jay Huff. They’re joined by Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, who redshirted last season. Other notable returners include guards Casey Morsell and Tomas Woldetensae as well as forward Justin McKoy, who teammates and coaches expect to see playing an increased role this season.
