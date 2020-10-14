UVa sports notebook: NCAA gives eligibility relief to winter sports athletes

Additioanlly, the council shared that every FBS program will be eligible for bowl games this postseason. Typically, teams need to win at least 50% of their games to qualify for a bowl, but that rule has been waived for this season. That means Virginia, even if it finishes the season with a losing record, will qualify for a bowl game.

UVa to host 2023 cross country championships

The NCAA announced host sites for a few future championships, and UVa will host the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships in 2023. The event will take place at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

It’s the second time the Cavaliers will host the event. The 1987 NCAA championships were held at the Foxfield Course. Panorama Farms has hosted numerous NCAA regionals, and it will soon have a chance to host the national championships.

“We are honored to be selected to serve as the host institution for the Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships,” Virginia director of track and field and cross country Vin Lananna said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the NCAA Sports Committee, the staff and this vibrant running community as we welcome the outstanding women and men student-athletes, their coaches and families to Charlottesville.”