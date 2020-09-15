UVa sports notebook: Men’s soccer team agrees to match location change with Syracuse

The Virginia men’s soccer team was set to play an exhibition game with Syracuse on Friday in Charlottesville. The program announced Tuesday that it will instead play at Syracuse on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Unfortunately for UVa fans, the scrimmage won’t stream on ACC Network Extra as originally planned.
In addition to the location and date change of the scrimmage, the regular-season match between the squads on Oct. 30 will now be played in Charlottesville instead of Syracuse.
Virginia’s six-game regular season is scheduled to start on Oct. 3, when the Cavaliers travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies. Given the schedule swap with Syracuse, the October match with Virginia Tech will be one of just two road contests for the Cavaliers.
George Gelnovatch’s team will face Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech at home. Matchups with Virginia Tech and Notre Dame come on the road. A game with Louisville on Oct. 9 will be the first home game for the Wahoos.
Virginia excelled both in Charlottesville and on the road last season, going 15-1 in home contests and 6-1-1 in games played outside Charlottesville. UVa went 3-0-1 in true road games, while posting a 3-1 mark in neutral site showdowns.
Playing four home games likely comes as a welcomed change for the Cavaliers, although current guidelines reduce the potential home-field advantage. UVa home competitions are limited to the family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff.
No public admission is allowed at UVa home sporting events and tailgating is not allowed.
Volleyball adds The Citadel
Originally scheduled to open its season on Oct. 2 with an ACC contest, the UVa volleyball team will now open the 2020 campaign against The Citadel on Friday at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers announced the addition of the Bulldogs to their schedule on Tuesday. Friday's game will air on ACC Network Extra.
The Citadel opened its season Saturday at Mercer, falling 3-1. It plays at Virginia Tech on Thursday before coming to Charlottesville for the Friday night match.
By adding The Citadel, UVa gains one nonconference match this fall. The competition will give the team a chance to sharpen its skills prior to ACC action. Virginia went 8-5 in nonconference play last season but just 5-13 in ACC matches.
