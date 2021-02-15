UVa sports notebook: Men’s basketball moves up rankings, COVID cancels volleyball match

The Cavaliers, who went 1-8 in the fall, are next scheduled to play at Pittsburgh on March 6. The match against the Panthers begins a 10-game ACC slate this spring.

The cancellation due to COVID-19 issues was announced Monday, which gives the Cavaliers nearly three weeks to get healthy before playing Pitt in early March.

Men’s basketball moves up rankings

Wins over Georgia Tech and North Carolina helped propel the Virginia men’s basketball team higher in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Cavaliers came in at No. 7 this week, up from the No. 9 spot they occupied last week.

Tony Bennett’s team is the highest ranked team in the ACC, and the only conference program inside the top 10. Florida State sits at No. 16 in the rankings, while Virginia Tech is ranked 18th. Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina received votes but didn’t crack into the rankings.

This is the first time all season UVa has been in the top 10 of the poll in consecutive weeks. The Cavaliers started the season at No. 4 in the preseason poll before falling outside the top 10 following a loss to San Francisco in the first week of the season.