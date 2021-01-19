UVa sports notebook: Halsey will enter 2021 MLS SuperDraft

The Virginia men’s golf team finished ninth at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational to open its 2021 season. It was UVa’s first event since last March.

The Cavaliers shot 8-over 295 during the final round for a three-day total of 885. Wake Forest and Florida State tied for the tournament title at 22-under 842. The 10-team field was made up of ACC programs.

Freshman George Duangmanee led the Cavaliers during the final round, shooting 1-under 71 to finish in 49th place in his collegiate debut. Duangmanee started play Sunday with a score of 84 but rebounded to shoot a combined 2-under for the final two rounds of the tournament.

The team’s top overall finisher was Pietro Bovari, who placed 31st overall at 4-over 220. He opened play with a 72 and shot 2-over 74 during each of the final two rounds.

It marked the second consecutive tournament Bovari has led the team in scoring. He was UVa’s top finisher at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in March, the Cavaliers’ last event in 2020 before the schedule was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman took medalist honors. He used an opening-round 64 to lead the event from the start and finished at 15-under 201.

The Cavaliers return to action Jan. 25 when they play in the two-day Timaquana Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.