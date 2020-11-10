UVa sports notebook: Guidelines set for attendance at John Paul Jones Arena

It’s unclear who will be allowed to watch UVa basketball games in person this season.

“Men’s basketball season ticket holders and UVa students will receive communication directly from the UVa Athletics Ticket Office about attendance plans for the 2020-21 season,” the release said.

Capacity guidelines for all UVa sporting events are subject to change. Attendance rules and limitations could change in the weeks before the basketball season or during the year, depending on how the spread of COVID-19 goes in future weeks and months. Any changes will stem from decisions made by state and local health officials.

Low expectations

The Virginia women’s basketball team was picked to finish last in the 15-team ACC by the league’s head coaches on Tuesday. The Blue Ribbon Panel pegged the Cavaliers to finish 14th.

No UVa players made the newcomer watch list or the preseason All-ACC team.

Jocelyn Willoughby, the team’s top player a season ago, graduated and currently plays in the WNBA. With Willoughby gone, the Cavaliers lack experience. Virginia’s roster features 10 underclassmen when counting redshirt sophomore Amandine Toi as an underclassmen despite her entering her third season within the program.