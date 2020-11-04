UVa sports notebook: Field hockey set to begin ACC Tournament on Thursday

It’s an exciting week for Virginia sports fans.

The football team enters Saturday’s matchup against Louisville off an upset win over North Carolina. The men’s basketball team shared news that a few star players have landed on preseason award watch lists.

On the field, the UVa field hockey team begins postseason play Thursday, hoping to pick up three wins this weekend to win a conference title during an unusual season.

Michele Madison’s team ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak to finish 3-6 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, but much of that was due to challenging matchups. The ACC features arguably the deepest collection of talented teams of any league in the nation, and it’s hard to win consistently.

The Cavaliers played well for most of this season despite a string of losses. They hope they can turn quality play into consistent wins this week.

Virginia opens the ACC Tournament on Thursday against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The game starts at 2 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

The Cavaliers went 1-1 against Wake Forest this fall, with both games decided by a goal. Madison expects to see a good Demon Deacons team that stresses defenses with rapid passes.