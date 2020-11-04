UVa sports notebook: Field hockey set to begin ACC Tournament on Thursday

It’s an exciting week for Virginia sports fans.
The football team enters Saturday’s matchup against Louisville off an upset win over North Carolina. The men’s basketball team shared news that a few star players have landed on preseason award watch lists.
On the field, the UVa field hockey team begins postseason play Thursday, hoping to pick up three wins this weekend to win a conference title during an unusual season.
Michele Madison’s team ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak to finish 3-6 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, but much of that was due to challenging matchups. The ACC features arguably the deepest collection of talented teams of any league in the nation, and it’s hard to win consistently.
The Cavaliers played well for most of this season despite a string of losses. They hope they can turn quality play into consistent wins this week.
Virginia opens the ACC Tournament on Thursday against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The game starts at 2 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.
The Cavaliers went 1-1 against Wake Forest this fall, with both games decided by a goal. Madison expects to see a good Demon Deacons team that stresses defenses with rapid passes.
“I imagine they look a little faster in execution than when we played them,” Madison said. “Everyone’s better after you beat each other up in the ACC.”
This time around, at least, the Cavaliers enter the game healthy.
“With COVID and players in and out of the team, we’re happy to have everybody — knock on wood — for tomorrow,” Madison said Wednesday. “We didn’t have four core players last time we played them.”
Should the Wahoos win, they’ll face No. 1 seed Louisville in the semifinals Friday. The Cavaliers went 0-2 against the Cardinals this fall, but competed well in each loss. An upset wouldn’t be completely out of the question.
Should UVa qualify, the championship match will take place Sunday at noon.
Regardless of the results, Madison is pleased her team received a chance to play and compete this fall during a pandemic.
“I’m really proud of the team and the coaching staff, everyone, for just staying focused in a very uncertain world,” Madison said.
Hauser on watch list
Virginia men’s basketball player Sam Hauser landed on the 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list Wednesday. The award goes to the top small forward in men's colllege basketball. Hauser is one of 20 players on the watch list.
Hauser, a Marquette transfer, sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. He’s expected to become a key piece of UVa’s rotation this season.
In his last season at Marquette, Hauser averaged an impressive 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He shot over 40% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Smyth wins tournament
UVa women’s golfer Riley Smyth isn’t competing in team events this fall due to COVID-19, but she’s allowed to compete individually in tournaments. Smyth played in the Golfweek Carolina CC Amateur from Nov. 1-3, and won the event.
A strong start — she opened with a 3-under par 69 — helped her jump out to a lead. She added a 72 in her second round to take a commanding five-stroke lead into the final round.
Despite shooting a 78 in a challenging final round, Smyth held on for a one-stroke victory over Madison Moosa. The win continued an impressive stretch of golf for Smyth, who also made the quarterfinals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur over the summer.
