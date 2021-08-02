UVa sports notebook: Cross country announces fall schedule, men’s lacrosse names 2022 captains

Vin Lananna is looking forward to a more traditional cross country season this fall.
After a challenging 2020 season with COVID-19 restrictions and testing, the University of Virginia's cross country program hopes the 2021 season feels normal. The Cavaliers released their 2021 schedule Monday, which includes plenty of local races.
“We had a fantastic track season in the spring and we’ll look to keep that momentum going this fall,” Lananna, UVa’s director of cross country and track and field, said in a statement. “We’d really like to see our community come out for the home meets.”
UVa opens the season in Richmond on Sept. 4 for the Spider Alumni Open. The Cavaliers come home for the Virginia Invitational on Sept. 17 at Panorama Farms in Earlysville. Two weeks later, the team travels to Indiana for the Notre Dame Invitational.
The final regular-season meet is the XC23 Invitational at Panorama Farms. The event name stands for the 2023 NCAA Championships, which UVa will host in a couple years at Panorama Farms.
“Hosting NCAAs in 2023 is going to be a great experience and our UVa fans and area running enthusiasts can get a feel for it starting this fall,” Lananna said.
The ACC Championships are set for Oct. 29 at Notre Dame. The NCAA Southeast Regional will be held in Kentucky on Nov. 12, and the NCAA Championships will take place in Florida on Nov. 20.
Men’s lacrosse captains
Grayson Sallade, Matt Moore and Cade Saustad will serve as team captains for the Virginia men’s lacrosse team in 2022, the school announced Monday. The group hopes to lead UVa to its third consecutive national championship.
“This is a self-aware and reflective trio that truly is willing to provide whatever UVa lacrosse needs,” head coach Lars Tiffany said in a statement. “What I have already witnessed from Grayson, Matt and Cade with our summer reading and discussions makes me even more excited for our future than I already was and eager to witness their leadership first-hand.”
Sallade, a senior short-stick defensive midfielder, played in all 18 games for UVa in 2021. He had 54 ground balls during the season, while also adding four goals. He played an important role defensively during the team’s national title run.
Moore, a senior attackman, added eight goals and five assists during this year’s NCAA Tournament. The dynamic scorer and passer finished the year with 33 goals and 34 assists.
Saustad, a junior defenseman, was often asked to guard the opposing team’s top offensive weapon. He’s expected to play a critical role defensively for the Wahoos again next spring.
Women’s lacrosse adds graduate transfer
Megan Gordon, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, will join UVa for the 2022 season. The program announced the news last week.
Gordon played in 51 games for Northwestern, spending most of her time on defense. She’s expected to earn time on UVa’s defense in the spring.
“She will help anchor the D and will be a great fast-break transition player for us,” head coach Julie Myers said in a statement.
Wrestling adds 12 newcomers
UVa’s wrestling program added a star-studded group of 12 newcomers for the upcoming year. The program officially announced the additions Monday.
“Every year we work really hard at bringing in great young men to our program,” head coach Steve Garland said in a statement. “It is always a tough process because of the many hurdles, however, this year with COVID we had more challenges than any year I can remember. That said, I’m proud of what the staff pulled off and who we have coming into our program.”
Of the 12 newcomers, 10 are incoming freshmen, one is a junior college transfer and one is a Power Five transfer. Jared Verkleeren comes to UVa from Penn State, where he qualified for NCAAs in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the championships. He announced the move via social media in April, but the school made it official this week.