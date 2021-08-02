UVa sports notebook: Cross country announces fall schedule, men’s lacrosse names 2022 captains

Vin Lananna is looking forward to a more traditional cross country season this fall.

After a challenging 2020 season with COVID-19 restrictions and testing, the University of Virginia's cross country program hopes the 2021 season feels normal. The Cavaliers released their 2021 schedule Monday, which includes plenty of local races.

“We had a fantastic track season in the spring and we’ll look to keep that momentum going this fall,” Lananna, UVa’s director of cross country and track and field, said in a statement. “We’d really like to see our community come out for the home meets.”

UVa opens the season in Richmond on Sept. 4 for the Spider Alumni Open. The Cavaliers come home for the Virginia Invitational on Sept. 17 at Panorama Farms in Earlysville. Two weeks later, the team travels to Indiana for the Notre Dame Invitational.

The final regular-season meet is the XC23 Invitational at Panorama Farms. The event name stands for the 2023 NCAA Championships, which UVa will host in a couple years at Panorama Farms.

“Hosting NCAAs in 2023 is going to be a great experience and our UVa fans and area running enthusiasts can get a feel for it starting this fall,” Lananna said.