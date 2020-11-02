UVa sports notebook: Charles Snowden earns ACC weekly honors

As the calendar turns to November, Virginia’s Olympic sport programs are wrapping up their fall seasons. Unlike football, there’s no national championship this fall, meaning fall seasons end after regular seasons or ACC Tournaments.

The UVa volleyball team’s fall campaign ended this past weekend, while field hockey and women’s soccer move one step closer to completing their fall slates.

Elsewhere in the Virginia sports world, two of the most recognizable men’s athletes at UVa earned honors for their respective performances.

ACC honors for Snowden

Charles Snowden put together one of the most dominant individual performances of any ACC player this weekend. The linebacker finished with 10 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in the UVa football team’s 44-41 upset victory over North Carolina on Saturday.

The stellar showing earned Snowden ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.

“I had gotten off to a slow start this year and now to finally be producing and making plays, it feels great,” Snowden said after the game. “Sacks always are a great thing.”

On the season, Snowden’s sack tally sits at five. All five of the sacks have come in the past two games.