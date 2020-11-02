UVa sports notebook: Charles Snowden earns ACC weekly honors

As the calendar turns to November, Virginia’s Olympic sport programs are wrapping up their fall seasons. Unlike football, there’s no national championship this fall, meaning fall seasons end after regular seasons or ACC Tournaments.
The UVa volleyball team’s fall campaign ended this past weekend, while field hockey and women’s soccer move one step closer to completing their fall slates.
Elsewhere in the Virginia sports world, two of the most recognizable men’s athletes at UVa earned honors for their respective performances.
ACC honors for Snowden
Charles Snowden put together one of the most dominant individual performances of any ACC player this weekend. The linebacker finished with 10 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in the UVa football team’s 44-41 upset victory over North Carolina on Saturday.
The stellar showing earned Snowden ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
“I had gotten off to a slow start this year and now to finally be producing and making plays, it feels great,” Snowden said after the game. “Sacks always are a great thing.”
On the season, Snowden’s sack tally sits at five. All five of the sacks have come in the past two games.
After recording 22 tackles and one tackle for loss in UVa’s first four games this season, Snowden posted 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in the team’s previous two contests. He’s stepped up, playing some of the best football of his career in the past two games.
Clark on Cousy watch list
UVa point guard Kihei Clark was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list Monday. The award goes to the best point guard in college basketball.
Clark was one of 20 players to land on the list.
Entering his junior season, Clark’s resume speaks for itself. He played on UVa’s national championship winning squad in 2018-19 before taking on a bigger role in 2019-20. Clark started all 30 games for UVa last season, averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Clark made 37.5% of his 2-point shots, while also knocking down 87.6% of his free-throw attempts last season.
Field hockey set for ACC Tournament
The Virginia field hockey team’s regular season ended over the weekend with the Cavaliers falling 2-0 to Duke on Saturday. The Wahoos played hard, but just came up short in the defeat.
“We were playing some great hockey, but nothing on the board to show for it,” head coach Michele Madison said after the game. “All we can do is just keep shooting and get that ball into the back of the net.”
Madison’s team ends the regular season with a 3-6 overall record and a 2-3 mark in ACC action. The Cavaliers start their ACC Tournament journey Thursday against Wake Forest. UVa enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed.
The game against Wake Forest — which will be played at UNC’s campus — begins at 2 p.m. and airs on the ACC Network.
Virginia went 1-1 against the Demon Deacons in games this fall. A win would send the Cavaliers to the ACC semifinals, creating a meeting with No. 1 seed Louisville on Friday afternoon.
Women’s soccer earns No. 3 seed
After beating Syracuse 5-3 on Sunday with five different players scoring goals, the Virginia women’s soccer team will receive plenty of time to rest. The Cavaliers start the ACC Tournament on Nov. 10 against Louisville. The Wahoos earned the No. 3 seed, and they’ll face sixth-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals.
A victory would set up a matchup with No. 2 North Carolina or No. 7 Virginia Tech in the semifinals, which are set to be played on Nov. 13. Should UVa advance to the conference championship, the game would be held on Nov. 15.
All games during the event will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
Volleyball finishes season
The UVa volleyball team’s 2020 fall season came to a close over the weekend. The Cavaliers lost to North Carolina twice, finishing off a winless conference season.
Virginia went 1-8 overall and 0-8 in ACC action, losing its final eight matches of the season.
Injuries and COVID-19 absences adjusted the team’s schedule and put the Cavaliers at a competitive disadvantage at times.
“It’s been a really interesting fall,” head coach Aaron Smith said. “We’ve dealt with a ton of adversity. Every school has, but I give our team a ton of credit for coming into every match and fighting tooth and nail. I felt like we got better.”
Come the spring, Smith expects a healthy roster. With his full arsenal of talent, he’s hopeful the Cavaliers can find more success.
“I’m eager to get a few people back that we haven’t had these last few weeks,” Smith said. “We anticipate having a more complete roster come spring.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!