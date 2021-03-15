UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report one positive COVID-19 case

“I think that it being canceled has definitely motivated them this entire year,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said Monday. “It’s motivated them to be disciplined and committed to COVID protocols and mask wearing and social distancing and everything that goes along with that to make sure they stay healthy throughout the competition.”

Virginia enters the event as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the latest College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America top 25 poll. The Wahoos fully expect to contend for the program’s first national championship.

DeSorbo shared Monday that he hopes his team stays in the moment and enjoys the races. He believes the team can take home the title, but he doesn’t want them to force it. The Cavaliers spent all year training for this week, and he hopes his team enjoys it.

“This meet is a year in the making,” DeSorbo said.

ACC eliminates transfer rule

The ACC has eliminated its intraconference transfer rule, the league announced Monday. The rule required scholarship athletes who transferred from one ACC school to another ACC member school to complete two semesters or three full quarters of academic work at their new institution before being eligible to compete.