UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report one new positive COVID-19 test, plus Abbott earns ACC honor

The University of Virginia athletic department is putting the finishing touches on its unusual 2020-21 season. A few programs are still competing this spring, but several have wrapped up their years.
Given recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines across Virginia and nationally, there’s hope that the 2021-22 season will feel much closer to normal.
This year isn’t quite over yet, though, which means COVID-19 tests are still given to student-athletes in competition. UVa’s athletic department shared Monday that it administered 353 COVID-19 tests from May 10-16. Of those tests, just one returned a positive result.
Since UVa began testing student-athletes and staff on July 5, 35,552 tests have been administered. Of those, 222 resulted in positive COVID-19 tests.
Those who test positive for the virus self-isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts of individuals who test positive are asked to self-quarantine for at least a week, unless they’ve been vaccinated. If they’re vaccinated and asymptomatic, they don’t need to undergo the quarantine period, per ACC guidelines.
Abbott named ACC Pitcher of the Week
In the least surprising news of the week, Virginia's Andrew Abbott won ACC Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.
The left-handed senior played a pivotal role in the team’s combined no-hitter Friday against Wake Forest. Abbott tossed 7 1/3 innings of the no-hitter, striking out a career-high 16 batters while walking just two. The 16 strikeouts were a career-high and tied for the third-best single-game total in program history.
Relievers Jake Berry and Griff McGarry recorded the final five outs of the 17-0 victory to cap off the combined no-hitter.
On the season, Abbott is up to 115 strikeouts. That mark leads the ACC.
Abbott also earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors on May 3, giving him the award in consecutive starts. His next start is expected to be Thursday in Game 1 of a road series against Boston College.
Men’s golf tied for eighth at NCAA Regional
After one round of play in the NCAA’s Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee, the UVa men’s golf team sits in a tie for eighth place after shooting 5-over 289 Monday.
The top five teams from the event advance to the NCAA Championships. To make that event, the Wahoos will need to finish strong over the final two rounds of the tournament.
Virginia sits eight shots back of fifth place. San Diego State currently holds onto the No. 5 spot in the tournament. N.C. State is tied with Kent State for the lead after shooting an impressive 7-under-par score as a team.
Sophomore Pietro Bovari paced Virginia in Monday’s round. He used a pair of birdies on his final two holes to break par, shooting a 1-under 70. Senior Andrew Orischak backed him up with a 71, but UVa also counted scores of 72 and 76 to finish with a 5-over-par total.