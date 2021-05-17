UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report one new positive COVID-19 test, plus Abbott earns ACC honor

The University of Virginia athletic department is putting the finishing touches on its unusual 2020-21 season. A few programs are still competing this spring, but several have wrapped up their years.

Given recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines across Virginia and nationally, there’s hope that the 2021-22 season will feel much closer to normal.

This year isn’t quite over yet, though, which means COVID-19 tests are still given to student-athletes in competition. UVa’s athletic department shared Monday that it administered 353 COVID-19 tests from May 10-16. Of those tests, just one returned a positive result.

Since UVa began testing student-athletes and staff on July 5, 35,552 tests have been administered. Of those, 222 resulted in positive COVID-19 tests.

Those who test positive for the virus self-isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts of individuals who test positive are asked to self-quarantine for at least a week, unless they’ve been vaccinated. If they’re vaccinated and asymptomatic, they don’t need to undergo the quarantine period, per ACC guidelines.

Abbott named ACC Pitcher of the Week

In the least surprising news of the week, Virginia's Andrew Abbott won ACC Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.