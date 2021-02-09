UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report eight new positive COVID-19 tests

UVa’s schedule features a nonconference game with James Madison as well as games against six ACC foes. The Cavaliers begin their spring schedule on March 5 with a game against Duke.

Virginia faces Louisville on March 13, JMU on March 21 and Wake Forest on March 27 to wrap up the month. UVa plays three times in April, starting with Boston College on April 2. A week later, UVa hosts North Carolina. The Tar Heels won the ACC championship this fall. UVa’s spring season concludes against Syracuse on April 15.

The ACC’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament will be determined in a one-game playoff on April 23. The team with the best conference record in the spring will face UNC in Chapel Hill for the conference’s automatic berth.

It’s a tough road into the NCAA Tournament for teams that don’t win conference titles. The NCAA Tournament will include just 12 teams — instead of the usual 16 — with 10 teams making the tournament via automatic qualification awarded for winning a conference. Only two at-large berths are offered this spring.

Women’s golf signee to play in Augusta

Amanda Sambach, a UVa women’s golf signee who will join the program in the fall, will play in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The news was announced Tuesday.