UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report 20 more positive COVID-19 tests

Bennett didn’t share a specific date for Woldetensae’s possible return, although he’ll likely be available by the end of the regular season on March 6, assuming the guard tests negative for the virus.

“Here he is, a senior, and he has to be out,” Bennett said. “That’s hard stuff.”

UVa’s head coach added that the season is in “crunch time” with postseason play looming. He says he’s a bit “apprehensive” when test results come in, hoping his team remains healthy as the season nears a conclusion.

“You’re just hopeful that nothing’s gonna come down that’ll be tough to absorb at this stage,” Bennett said.

Cavaliers fall in AP top 25

After losses to Florida State and Duke, the Virginia men’s basketball team dipped to No. 15 in the latest AP top 25 poll. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 7 last week.

Florida State becomes the highest-ranked ACC team in this week’s poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 11. Virginia Tech is one spot behind UVa at No. 16. No other ACC teams are ranked this week, although Clemson and North Carolina both received votes.