UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers report 20 more positive COVID-19 tests

While Mondays aren’t usually busy with game action at Virginia, the beginning of the week often serves as a day of announcements. This Monday was no different.
UVa’s athletic department shared its latest COVID-19 testing numbers, and men's basketball coach Tony Bennett spoke during his weekly press conference. A few polls were released Monday as well, with the baseball team climbing up the rankings and the men’s basketball team slipping following two losses last week.
In the latest COVID-19 update, UVa’s athletic department shared that it administered 1,554 tests from Feb. 15-21. Of those tests, 20 were positive for COVID-19.
The 20 positive test results this week follow 33 positive results in last week’s shared data. This represents an increase in positive cases compared to previous months. From Dec. 14-Jan. 31, the UVa athletics department administered 3,923 tests with 31 positive results. In the last two weeks, UVa has given 3,425 tests to student-athletes and staff with 53 positive tests.
Since UVa began testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5, the athletic department has administered 22,865 tests. Of those tests, 199 have been positive.
Woldetensae out due to contact tracing
Guard Tomas Woldetensae, one of the UVa men’s basketball team’s best bench options, will miss Wednesday’s game against N.C. State, Bennett said Monday on the weekly ACC coaches teleconference. Woldetensae also missed the team’s loss at Duke on Saturday due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Bennett didn’t share a specific date for Woldetensae’s possible return, although he’ll likely be available by the end of the regular season on March 6, assuming the guard tests negative for the virus.
“Here he is, a senior, and he has to be out,” Bennett said. “That’s hard stuff.”
UVa’s head coach added that the season is in “crunch time” with postseason play looming. He says he’s a bit “apprehensive” when test results come in, hoping his team remains healthy as the season nears a conclusion.
“You’re just hopeful that nothing’s gonna come down that’ll be tough to absorb at this stage,” Bennett said.
Cavaliers fall in AP top 25
After losses to Florida State and Duke, the Virginia men’s basketball team dipped to No. 15 in the latest AP top 25 poll. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 7 last week.
Florida State becomes the highest-ranked ACC team in this week’s poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 11. Virginia Tech is one spot behind UVa at No. 16. No other ACC teams are ranked this week, although Clemson and North Carolina both received votes.
Despite dipping outside the top 10 of the AP poll, analytics still like the Wahoos. KenPom.com lists Virginia as its No. 10 team this season, and the NET rankings place the Cavaliers at No. 9 despite the recent defeats.
UVa up to No. 2 in baseball poll
The Virginia baseball team, which won its opening series against UConn over the weekend, climbed to No. 2 in Baseball America’s most recent top 25 poll. The Cavaliers trail only Ole Miss in the rankings.
After picking up a pair of wins over UConn, the Cavaliers turn their attention toward VMI. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Following the game with VMI, UVa plays a three-game set at North Carolina that starts Friday. The Tar Heels opened their season with a three-game sweep of JMU.