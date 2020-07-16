Fans hoping to see collegiate sports this fall saw a mixed bag of news Thursday.
The University of Virginia announced more details on its plans to return students to grounds for in-person instruction this fall, while conferences across the country announced delayed or canceled fall sports.
With the end of July approaching, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether fall sports will actually take place this fall. For the time being, however, UVa is pressing forward with its fall plans.
Virginia’s Thursday announcement about returning to grounds in the fall included a few relevant pieces of information for UVa sports fans.
First, UVa still plans on returning to grounds this fall. That’s critical if the Cavaliers are going to have fall sports. The Daily Progress reported earlier this week that some officials in Charlottesville, including the mayor, were concerned about UVa students returning to grounds in the fall.
With more than a month until classes start, questions remain about if the plan will be put into practice in August or if COVID-19 spikes nationwide will cause a change of plans. For the time being, it appears Virginia will attempt to have in-person instruction.
Second, there will be a handful of protocols in place that will alter the traditional life of a student-athlete. Students will wear masks in classes. Physical distancing is required. There will also be 2,600 hand-sanitizer stands in high-trafficked areas.
It’s going to be an unusual fall in the classroom. That will impact student-athletes, who hope to compete on the field while also taking classes in person. It’s going to be a mental adjustment in the classroom for student-athletes.
Women’s basketball returns
Tina Thompson’s program announced Thursday that it has returned to grounds. The women’s basketball team joins the women’s soccer team and the football team as programs to announce they’ve returned to grounds.
The football team had two positive COVID-19 test results out of its initial 110 tests. The athletic department hopes for similarly low positive test percentages as other programs arrive on grounds.
Expect other programs to officially announce their arrival in Charlottesville over the next 10 days.
Return-to-sports guidelines
The NCAA issued additional return-to-sports recommendations Thursday. Those include daily self-health checks for athletes, the use of face coverings and social distancing when training and testing strategies. It’s recommended that high-contact sports test athletes and receive results within three days of competition.
While the plan is aimed at a safe return to play in the fall, it’s far from a guarantee.
“This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “Today, sadly, the data points in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
Conferences delay fall sports
Several conferences outside the Power 5 leagues announced changes to fall sports competition Thursday. The Horizon League won’t participate in athletic competition until Oct. 1. The West Coast Conference moved the start of its fall season to Sept. 24 at the earliest.
The MEAC announced the cancellation of fall sports. The Big East removed all nonconference competition from fall sports schedules.
While the Power 5 leagues kept announcements to a minimum, several of the lower-level leagues made changes to fall seasons.
Academic honors
Outside of COVID-19 news, the UVa men’s basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with a team GPA at or above 3.0. With the achievement, the Cavaliers earned 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Excellence honors.
