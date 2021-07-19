UVa sports notebook: Brennan Armstrong named to Maxwell Award watch list

Brennan Armstrong’s first season as Virginia’s starting quarterback opened slowly. Thanks to a strong second half, the Cavaliers' signal caller landed on the preseason 2021 Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award is given annual to college football’s top player. The watch list was announced Monday, and Armstrong is one of eight ACC quarterbacks to make the list. A total of 80 players appear on the watch list, with 13 coming from the ACC.

The left-handed quarterback made some impressive plays against Duke, Clemson and N.C. State in his first three collegiate starts last season, but he also fired six interceptions compared to five touchdown passes and suffered a concussion in the first half against the Wolfpack.

After a one-game absence due to the concussion, Armstrong played well late in the year. He tossed only five interceptions over the final six games of the season and scored 17 total touchdowns. On the season, Armstrong threw for 2,117 yards in nine games. He threw 18 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions and rushed for over 500 yards and five touchdowns.

He hopes to build on his first season as UVa’s starter, and the Cavaliers hope the redshirt junior lives up to his billing as a potential Maxwell Award candidate.

Meyer shines in California race