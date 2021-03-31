UVa sports notebook: Baseball team travels south for three-game series against top-10 foe

Wednesday represented a rare off day for the University of Virginia athletics department, which didn’t have any teams competing in game action.
Even without teams competing, there was plenty of news, including a current and former Wahoo receiving recognition.
Here’s an overview of UVa sports news from Wednesday.
Cavaliers hit the road
It’s been a shaky season so far for the UVa baseball baseball team, which is just 11-13 overall and 4-11 in ACC games. The Cavaliers, who were projected by some experts as a College World Series team, have yet to win a conference series.
They’re hopeful to change that against Georgia Tech this weeked. The Cavaliers play at the sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets (13-7, 10-5 ACC) Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
One positive sign came in Virginia’s 7-2 win over George Washington on Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore outfielder Chris Newell, a preseason All-American, went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the victory. Prior to the outburst, he was just 9-for-52 at the plate this spring.
The athletic center fielder also performed well in the field, throwing out a runner at home when the game was tied 1-1. UVa eventually broke out for six runs in the eighth and ninth innings to win 7-2.
Virginia will need its pitching staff to be at its best against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC with a .304 batting average and averages 7.5 runs scored per contest.
Walt Fuller dies
Walt Fuller, who served as an assistant coach at UVa from 1998-2005 under head coach Pete Gillen, died Tuesday.
Fuller spent significant time in the college coaching ranks. He played an instrumental role in recruiting Roger Mason and Sean Singletary to UVa.
The longtime coach is a legend at Drexel, where he was a standout player. He was a two-time captain from the Dragons and played on the program’s 1985-86 squad, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. When he left Drexel, he was the school’s leader in career games played with 116.
Fuller spent six years at Drexel following his playing days, serving as an assistant. He was also an assistant coach at William & Mary for four seasons in the mid-1990s.
Hall of Fame honors
Former UVa athletic director Craig Littlepage has been named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Littlepage served as UVa’s athletic director from August 2001 through December 2017, leading the athletic department on an extremely successful run. The longtime college athletics administrator hired men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett, and he also brought head football coach Bronco Mendenhall to UVa.
His hiring was historic, as he became the first Black athletic director in ACC history, and he was named the Black Coaches Association’s “Athletics Administrator of the Year” in both 2003 and 2006.
Romero honored
Claudio Romero, a redshirt freshman, won the discus competition at the Raleigh Relays. His throw of 61.5 meters was historic, and it helped him earn ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week honors.
Romero’s throw set Virginia freshman record and is the third-best mark in program history. It’s also the second-best mark in the nation this season.
UVa competes in the Virginia Invitational Friday and Saturday. Nine teams will compete in the two-day event hosted by the Cavaliers.