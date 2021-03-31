UVa sports notebook: Baseball team travels south for three-game series against top-10 foe

Virginia will need its pitching staff to be at its best against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC with a .304 batting average and averages 7.5 runs scored per contest.

Walt Fuller dies

Walt Fuller, who served as an assistant coach at UVa from 1998-2005 under head coach Pete Gillen, died Tuesday.

Fuller spent significant time in the college coaching ranks. He played an instrumental role in recruiting Roger Mason and Sean Singletary to UVa.

The longtime coach is a legend at Drexel, where he was a standout player. He was a two-time captain from the Dragons and played on the program’s 1985-86 squad, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. When he left Drexel, he was the school’s leader in career games played with 116.

Fuller spent six years at Drexel following his playing days, serving as an assistant. He was also an assistant coach at William & Mary for four seasons in the mid-1990s.

Hall of Fame honors

Former UVa athletic director Craig Littlepage has been named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics 2021 Hall of Fame class.