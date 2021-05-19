UVa sports notebook: Andrew Abbott earns national honors, men’s golf finishes season

It turns out striking out 16 batters and not allowing a hit across 7⅓ innings is rather impressive.
Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott’s special outing last against Wake Forest earned him ACC Player of the Week honors early this week. On Wednesday, it was announced that he also earned National Player of the Week honors from Perfect Game, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Abbott’s 16 strikeouts were the most by any ACC pitcher this season. The first eight outs he recorded came via the strikeout, and 14 of his first 15 outs were via the strikeout. It was a dazzling performance in the final home start of the left-handed pitcher’s home career.
Men’s golf finishes seventh in regional
Unfortunately for the Virginia men’s golf team, its season came to an end Wednesday.
The Cavaliers finished seventh in the NCAA’s Kingston Regional with a team score of 5-over par for the week. The top five teams advanced to the NCAA Championships, and the Cavaliers were eight shots back of forcing a playoff to advance.
Freshman George Duangmanee paced the Wahoos on Wednesday, shooting a 1-under 70. While the round was the team’s best score, Duangmanee is likely kicking himself after his finish on the 18th hole. On his final hole of the day, he made a quadruple bogey.
Prior to the mistake, Duangmanee was 5-under with seven birdies. He birdied holes 9-13, pouring in five in a row. Virginia was close to reaching the top five this week, but it came just short of making the NCAA Championships.
Track/cross country adds director
UVa announced Wednesday that Carter Orlander will join the UVa track and field and cross country program as the team’s director of operations. Orlander spent the past two years serving as the director of operations and an assistant coach for Emporia State.
Orlander graduated from Arkansas in 2017, where he spent three years as a student manager with the track and field program. He also worked two years with the cross country squad. He then earned a master’s degree from Emporia State will serving as a graduate assistant. He took on a full-time role in 2019.
“Carter worked with one of the nation’s elite programs at Arkansas and comes highly recommended for this position,” Vin Lananna, UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, said in a statement. “He will play a critical role for us [as] a meet manager in addition to his other administrative duties. I am looking forward to his contributions as we build a championship program.”
Rowing learns NCAA draw
UVa is one of 22 programs that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships. The event will take place in Florida from May 28-30.
The Cavaliers enter the event with national title aspirations after winning the ACC for the 11th consecutive season. Virginia finished 10th in the 2019 NCAA Rowing Championships, and the team won national titles in 2010 and 2012.
UVa is seeded No. 4 in the Varsity Eight, No. 3 in the Second Varsity Eight and No. 4 in the Varsity Four.
All-Region honors
Graduate student Meredith Chapman, junior Annie Dyson and redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern earned spots on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-South Region Team, it was announced Wednesday. Chapman and Dyson both landed on the first team, while McGovern earned a spot on the second team.
Chapman was a key defender for UVa this season. She led Virginia in ground balls with 41, and she caused a team-high 23 turnovers. Dyson led Virginia in draw controls with 56 and was second on the team with 34 ground balls.
McGovern was Virginia’s leading point scorer, finishing with 41 points thanks to 38 goals and three assists.