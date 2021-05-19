UVa sports notebook: Andrew Abbott earns national honors, men’s golf finishes season

Prior to the mistake, Duangmanee was 5-under with seven birdies. He birdied holes 9-13, pouring in five in a row. Virginia was close to reaching the top five this week, but it came just short of making the NCAA Championships.

Track/cross country adds director

UVa announced Wednesday that Carter Orlander will join the UVa track and field and cross country program as the team’s director of operations. Orlander spent the past two years serving as the director of operations and an assistant coach for Emporia State.

Orlander graduated from Arkansas in 2017, where he spent three years as a student manager with the track and field program. He also worked two years with the cross country squad. He then earned a master’s degree from Emporia State will serving as a graduate assistant. He took on a full-time role in 2019.

“Carter worked with one of the nation’s elite programs at Arkansas and comes highly recommended for this position,” Vin Lananna, UVa’s director of track and field and cross country, said in a statement. “He will play a critical role for us [as] a meet manager in addition to his other administrative duties. I am looking forward to his contributions as we build a championship program.”

Rowing learns NCAA draw